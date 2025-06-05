"I am with Ukraine": Trump made a statement at the White House

US President Donald Trump assured of support for Ukraine during a briefing at the White House, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

"I am with Ukraine," Trump says at a briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Trump was asked if he would continue to support Ukraine.

"Yes, I am with Ukraine. We just signed a big deal with Ukraine... You know what I stand for, for stopping the killings, actually, that's what I stand for, for a war that never should have started, never should have started," the US president added.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, Donald Trump is open to negotiations with Putin and Zelensky provided they participate together. Turkey is initiating a summit with the participation of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the possibility of supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.