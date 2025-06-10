Kyiv under massive drone attack: there are wounded, cars are on fire

As a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, June 10, there is damage to residential buildings and fires. This was reported by the head of the capital's city military administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, enemy drones are attacking several districts of the city at the same time. Air defense is working.

Currently, there is information about a number of locations with the recording of falling debris of downed targets, damage as a result of a Russian attack: Desnyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podilsky, Darnytsky, Obolonsky districts - said Tkachenko.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported a call for medics to the Darnytsky, Shevchenkivsky and Obolonsky districts of the city.

Several enemy UAVs are entering the center of the capital. Do not leave shelters! - wrote Klitschko.

Later, he said that cars were on fire in the Shevchenkivsky district.

"In Obolonsky, UAV debris fell on the territory of one of the schools. Emergency services are on their way. Also, a call for medics to the Podilsky district. Stay in shelters! A massive attack on the capital continues," Klitschko summarized.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, June 10, several powerful explosions were heard. According to the Air Force (AF), an enemy missile was directed at the capital.

Night drone attack on Odesa: the enemy hit a maternity hospital