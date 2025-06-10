Night drone attack on Odesa: the enemy hit a maternity hospital

As a result of a night attack by attack drones on Odesa, the administrative part of the maternity hospital was damaged. This was reported by the city's mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, fortunately, there were no casualties.

But the very fact that the institution where life is born was under attack is striking in its cruelty - wrote Trukhanov.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported that the enemy had massively attacked Odesa with attack drones. There is damage to civilian infrastructure and fires.

"In particular, the Russians targeted a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station and residential buildings. Regarding the maternity hospital: no casualties, patients and staff managed to evacuate," Kiper said.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 10, explosions were heard in Odesa. The enemy attacked the city with attack drones.

