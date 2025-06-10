Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

Several powerful explosions rang out in Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, June 10. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force (AF), an enemy missile was directed at the capital.

Kyiv! A missile is approaching! - noted in the AF.

OR 2:06 Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that, according to preliminary information, a drone fell in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene - wrote Klitschko.

The threat of ballistics was previously reported by monitoring resources. Prior to that, the AF warned about several groups of enemy drones heading towards Boryspil and Brovary.

Let us remind you

Explosions rang out in Odesa on the night of June 10. The mayor called on residents to stay in safe places, as the enemy is attacking the city with strike drones.

Later, the media learned that the enemy had hit a maternity hospital in Odesa.

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters