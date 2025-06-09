How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Summer vacation is a long-awaited period of rest, new experiences, travel, an opportunity to reboot after the school year, improve health, make new friends, and learn something outside of the school curriculum. But during the war, the significance of this period changes significantly. In a comment to UNN, psychologist Kateryna Kononova spoke about how to plan summer vacation for a child during the war, what are the main challenges of organizing a safe vacation, activity options for children, etc.

The relevance of planning summer vacation during the war

According to the psychologist, vacation during the war is a way to help a child adapt to an unstable reality. Often, children witness or even participate in traumatic events: forced displacement, loss of loved ones, prolonged stay in shelters. Even if a child was not at the epicenter of hostilities, constant tension due to air raid alerts, news and the emotional state of adults does not go unnoticed. Therefore, organized vacation is not just about "entertainment", but about restoring inner balance and a sense of security.

Secondly, the summer period provides an opportunity to create a positive environment for the child's development, even in difficult conditions. Creating a clear daily structure, including leisure, learning, creativity and recreation, promotes psychological stability. It also reduces anxiety, as the child knows what to expect and what awaits them tomorrow. Thirdly, vacation is a chance for the family to be together and strengthen the bond. In many families, the war has reduced opportunities for spending time together: one parent is at the front, the other is constantly working or overcoming everyday difficulties. Planning summer leisure is an opportunity to at least partially restore family unity, to be together - says Kononova.

She also emphasized that, ultimately, taking care of quality vacation is taking care of the child's future. Despite the difficult circumstances, children remain children. They have the right to rest, play, develop, make friends and rejoice. These are the moments that shape their faith in themselves, people and life, even when the adult world seems dangerous.

Main challenges of organizing a safe vacation

The psychologist notes that planning summer vacation in peacetime usually comes down to choosing between a camp, a trip to the sea, or grandma's in the village. However, during the war, organizing vacation is complicated by many factors. Safety, accessibility, the emotional state of children and adults - all this forces us to revise familiar approaches and look for new solutions.

Danger of military actions

The biggest challenge is the threat to life and health. Many regions of Ukraine are under shelling, air raid alerts are announced periodically, and some territories remain mined. Even conditionally "calm" zones cannot guarantee complete safety. Therefore, every trip, walk or participation in mass events requires risk assessment.

Lack of access to familiar vacation spots

Many vacation centers, sanatoriums, camps are either damaged or repurposed, for example, as shelters for displaced persons. Even travel within the country is complicated - due to destroyed infrastructure, checkpoints, restrictions on movement.

Financial difficulties

For many families, the war has been a financial blow. Job loss, relocation, rising prices - all this limits the possibilities for organizing paid vacation, trips. Often parents are forced to choose between providing basic needs and summer plans for children.

Emotional state of children and adults

Children who have experienced loss, evacuation or stressful events may not be ready for familiar forms of recreation. They may be anxious, avoid new people or places, exhibit aggression or isolation. At the same time, parents, being under constant stress, sometimes do not have the strength to organize leisure. This creates a vicious circle - both adults and children need support, but cannot always provide it to each other.

Lack of information or trust in organizers

Parents often do not know who they can trust their child to, especially when it comes to camps or group activities. Checking documents, licenses, living conditions and the availability of shelters requires time, effort and knowledge. In the difficult conditions of war, this is not always possible.

All these challenges are not a reason to abandon vacation, but they require a careful approach to planning. The task of adults is not just to provide entertainment, but to create the safest, most supportive and adapted to reality space where the child can relax, gain strength and preserve their childhood - emphasizes the expert.

Vacation planning tips

Kononova provides several key pedagogical guidelines that will help make summer vacation meaningful and useful.

Maintain a balance between freedom and structure

Vacation does not mean a complete absence of regime. Too chaotic or passive days can cause fatigue, irritability or even anxiety in the child. At the same time, it is important to avoid excessive control. Optimal: create a light schedule for the day or week that combines:

time for play and movement;

creative or cognitive activities;

household responsibilities;

free time for independent initiatives;

rest and sleep.

Listen to the needs and interests of the child

Even a small child can say what interests them. Ask: "What do you want to try in the summer?", "What would you like most?". If the child is silent or does not know - offer a few options. This way you will not only help choose an activity, but also support the feeling of influence on your own life, which is especially important in times of instability.

Consider the child's age and emotional state

Younger children need play and routine, teenagers need communication and self-expression. A child who has experienced stress or loss may not be ready for a noisy camp, but may feel great at home with creative tasks or in small group classes. Always observe the child's reactions: if they look tired or depressed - it is worth reducing the intensity of activities.

Encourage cognitive curiosity in a relaxed form

Learning in the summer should not be a continuation of school. Instead of textbooks - games, experiments, reading interesting books, creating your own comics or videos, online classes based on interests. This helps to maintain intellectual tone, but without pressure.

Create space for communication and socialization

Even if the child cannot physically visit friends, organize online meetings, joint games, correspondence. If possible - involve them in group activities in safe places or invite peers to visit. Social contacts help children feel part of the community and reduce emotional tension.

Involve the child in everyday life and family life

Participating in simple household chores is not punishment, but an opportunity to be useful, learn something new, feel like part of the family. Cooking together, shopping, watering plants, sorting things for charity - all this has educational and therapeutic value.

Activity options for children

According to the psychologist, activities are not only a way to pass the time, but also a tool for restoring psycho-emotional state, developing skills and maintaining children's optimism.

Home activities

When there is no opportunity to leave the house or city, the home space can become a platform for adventures:

creativity: drawing, sculpting, appliqué, creating collages, painting pebbles, making postcards or decorations;

board games: classics (bingo, checkers, Monopoly), logic games, puzzles, puzzles;

cooking together with the child: joint preparation of cookies, smoothies, simple lunches or festive breakfasts;

reading or creating your own stories: audio tales, reading together before bedtime, inventing comics.

Outdoor activities

If your region is relatively calm, it is very important to go outside at least a few times a week. Options for movement:

games with a ball, jump rope, frisbee;

walks with nature exploration: collecting leaves, looking for interesting pebbles, watching birds;

“backyard quest”: hidden clues, treasure hunt, route with tasks;

sports exercises or dancing outdoors;

drawing on the asphalt with chalk.

Social and volunteer initiatives

Many children are eager to join good causes - and this is extremely useful for forming values and a sense of significance:

creating drawings or letters for the military;

helping parents sort things for volunteer centers;

participating in school or local charitable initiatives;

caring for animals, including helping shelters (together with adults).

There are many activity options - the main thing is that they correspond to age characteristics, are safe and arouse genuine interest in the child. Everything that gives the child joy, curiosity and warmth in this difficult time has a deep educational and therapeutic effect - emphasizes Kononova.

How to choose a safe place to relax

During the war, the issue of safety comes to the fore, which is why vacation planning should begin with a sober assessment of risks, available options and the child's needs. Before choosing a place, it is important to check: the current operational situation (official reports of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service, local authorities), the frequency and nature of alarms, the availability of shelters, the distance from the combat zone. Within Ukraine, the western regions remain relatively calm, where camps, health programs or family vacation are more often organized. If possible - consider a short-term trip abroad. If you plan to send your child to a summer camp, it is important to check the registration of the institution, parents' reviews, the availability of a license, clarify the action plan in case of alarm, the availability of a bomb shelter, find out about the number of children, daily routine, meals and medical support, contact the organizers personally - Kononova notes.

The role of psychological support during vacation

In times of war, vacation for children is not only about a change of scenery or new experiences, but primarily about restoring internal resources. Stress, anxiety, uncertainty, loss or separation from loved ones - all this leaves a deep mark on the child's psyche. That is why psychological support during summer vacation is extremely important. The child's psyche is very flexible, but at the same time vulnerable. Even if the child looks calm, they may be experiencing accumulated anxiety, fears associated with sirens, news, separation from relatives, feelings of guilt or helplessness, loss of a sense of control over events. Psychological support during summer vacation includes a stable daily routine that gives a sense of predictability and calm, games that relieve tension (role-playing games, role-playing scenes, theatricalization), creativity as a way of self-expression (drawing, music, dancing, appliqué). Emotional openness of adults is also important, when parents calmly talk about feelings, this teaches the child to experience their emotions, hugs, attention, warm words, time together - this is the basis of inner peace - adds the psychologist.

She emphasizes that in some cases it is worth not hesitating and contacting a child psychologist, in particular if:

the child has started to cry often, withdraws into themselves;

sleep, appetite are disturbed, recurring fears have appeared;

there is increased aggression or, conversely, indifference to everything;

the child recalls traumatic events or often plays "war", loss, death.

Vacation is a time when children should feel that life goes on, despite the war. And it is psychological support that makes this vacation not just pleasant, but truly healing. When a child feels safe - next to attentive, warm adults - they are able to laugh again, learn, dream and live fully - Kononova notes.

Results and recommendations for parents

Organizing summer vacation in wartime is a challenge that requires flexibility, attention and great love from parents. But even in difficult circumstances, vacation can become a time of warmth, joy and recovery for the child. The main thing is to choose not the "ideal" format, but the one that truly meets the needs of your child and the current reality - gives a recommendation to the psychologist.

Key findings:

safety is always the top priority. All vacation planning should begin with an assessment of the physical safety of the place and conditions of stay;

children need structure and meaning. Even in vacation there should be predictability, alternation of activity and rest, space for development;

emotional well-being is no less important than physical. Warm contact with adults, support and understanding reduce anxiety and give strength;

each child is an individual. Someone will be suitable for an active camp, and someone - a quiet summer at home with their mother. The child's needs should be a priority.

Practical tips for parents:

Listen to your child. Ask what they want, what they are afraid of, what makes them happy. Build not only on plans, but also on their emotional state;

plan flexibly. Conditions may change, so have alternative options: "plan A", "plan B", "home day", "day in nature", etc.;

Be together. Even a few hours of leisure time together can make the day special. Talk, play, hug, laugh together;

Teach calmly, through example. The child adopts the attitude of adults to life, difficulties, stress. If you demonstrate care, confidence and the ability to adapt - they will learn the same;

Do not try to compensate for the war with an "ideal summer". It is better to just make this summer real - with real emotions, living moments and sincerity.

Remember: childhood will not be "paused" because of the war, but it can be preserved and supported thanks to the care of adults. Summer vacation is an opportunity to show the child that despite everything in the world, there remains a place for play, light, hope and love. This is the most valuable contribution to their future - summarized the psychologist.

