Only 5 minutes of unhealthy food advertising increases children's calorie consumption - study

Children consume significantly more calories per day after watching just five minutes of junk food advertising. This is evidenced by the results of a study that will be presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Malaga (Spain), UNN reports with reference to The Guardian,

In particular, the study showed that children who saw or heard advertisements for foods high in saturated fat, sugar and salt consumed an average of 130 extra calories, the equivalent of two slices of bread.

They were offered snacks such as grapes or chocolate "buttons", and later a lunch with a variety of salty, sweet and nutritious foods. The authors estimated that after advertising, children consumed 58 more calories during snacks and ate 73 more calories at lunch than after watching "non-food" advertising - the article says.

The study also showed that the impact on calorie consumption was the same regardless of whether it was advertising for specific food products or general advertising for fast food brands. At the same time, children were not affected by the type of advertising, such as videos with sound, social media posts, podcast advertising, as well as posters or billboards.

Children don't just eat more immediately after food advertising, they actually eat more during lunch, a couple of hours after they saw the ad - said the lead author of the study, Professor of Food Marketing and Child Health at the University of Liverpool Emma Boyland.

She emphasized that the food given to the children was not the same food that was shown in the advertisement and was presented without brand information.

"So it wasn't that they were forced to get a certain food or consume fast food, it was just an incentive to consume what was available," Boyland clarified.

The study involved 240 children aged 7 to 15 from schools in Merseyside. In two separate cases, they were shown or played five minutes of junk food advertising, followed by advertising for non-food products.

