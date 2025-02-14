ukenru
How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet

How to reduce the consumption of processed food: 10 simple tips for a healthy diet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 234685 views

The experts spoke about effective methods of reducing the consumption of processed food in the daily diet. Tips include planning snacks, storing food properly, and preparing meals several days in advance.

In today's world, we have a wide range of processed foods that, while tasty, are not always good for our bodies. Many of them contain excessive sugar, salt, preservatives and other additives, which can have a negative impact on health.

UNN has prepared some tips on how to reduce your consumption of processed food and make your diet healthier.

Prepare healthy snacks in advance

If you don't always have time to have a full breakfast before leaving the house, you're tempted to choose something quick but not always healthy to eat. However, if you already have healthy snacks in your kitchen, it will be much easier to make the right choice. Fresh fruit, nut mixes, vegetables with hummus are great options for a quick snack.

Also, try preparing boiled eggs, turkey rolls, homemade kale chips, or oatmeal overnight. This will not only save time but also help you maintain a healthy diet.

Image

Keep healthy foods prominently displayed

It is important to have healthy foods at your fingertips. Try to place them in a way that they are the first things you see. For example, you can keep a bowl of fruit on the kitchen table instead of candy or cookies. In the refrigerator, you should place chopped vegetables and healthy snacks at eye level, and less healthy foods lower or in the far corners.

But if you're used to eating snacks, replace them with a mixture of nuts and dried fruit and place it next to your workstation or on a shelf that you open most often. After all, when healthy food is available and visible, the choice becomes obvious.

Regular egg consumption can reduce the risk of death from heart disease09.02.25, 14:41 • 43559 views

Get creative with your cooking

When cooking, you have the opportunity to experiment with ingredients and replace the usual processed foods with healthier options. For example, you can make vegetable chips by baking slices of potatoes, zucchini, carrots, or turnips with olive oil and salt. Or try making chia seed pudding, homemade granola bars, or fruit pastille. 

Drink more water

Sodas, sweet tea, fruit juices, and energy drinks often contain a lot of sugar and calories, but little nutrition. Therefore, replacing these drinks with plain water is a great step towards reducing the number of extra calories.

Image

If you don't like plain water, try sparkling or flavored water, or add pieces of fruit or herbs to enhance the flavor.

Prepare meals several days in advance

Preparing meals several days in advance is a great way to save time and ensure that you have healthy meals even when you don't have time to cook. Prepare larger portions several times a week to have meals ready for several days. This will also help you avoid the temptation to order fast food or buy frozen convenience foods.

Choose a few simple recipes that you can prepare in one go and cook with different foods to add variety to your meals.

Every fifth child in Ukraine is overweight: new research shows04.02.25, 15:09 • 24911 views

Eat more vegetables

Add more vegetables to your diet. This can be done very easily by adding spinach to an omelet, sautéing broccoli as a side dish, or adding carrots and cauliflower to soups or casseroles. Vegetables are rich in nutrients and fiber, which helps keep you feeling full between meals and reduces cravings.

Image

Take fasting days from processed foods

One of the most effective ways to reduce your intake of processed foods is to regularly organize fasting days when you completely give up such foods. This doesn't mean starvation or strict restrictions, but simply switching to the most natural foods possible: fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, nuts, legumes, lean meat or fish.

Such days help give the body a break from the excess sugar, salt, preservatives, and artificial additives that are usually found in processed foods.

Use the smaller plate rule 

Using smaller plates is a simple but effective way to reduce the amount of food you consume, particularly processed foods. Our brains often perceive portions in relation to the size of the dishes, and when the plate is large, we want to fill it completely. As a result, we eat more than we need without even feeling hungry.

In addition, smaller plates help you better control your intake of processed foods. By putting more vegetables, protein, and healthy side dishes on them, you'll have less room for unhealthy snacks.

Change your approach to shopping

It's more convenient to limit your consumption of processed foods when you're not at home. The next time you go to the store, fill your cart with healthy ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Also, pay attention to food labels to choose those that are lower in sodium, trans fat, and added sugar.

Why you should drink warm water with lemon in the morning: the main health benefits12.12.24, 10:18 • 49872 views

Image

Eat less processed meat

Processed meats, such as bacon, sausages, and frankfurters, contain harmful substances, many of which are carcinogens. To reduce your intake of processed meat, you can include less processed meats such as chicken, salmon, or turkey in your diet. Alternatives such as tuna, chicken breast, or boiled eggs can also be chosen for sandwiches. Vegetable proteins such as beans, lentils, and tofu are also great substitutes.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthLife hackPublications
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising