Exclusive
10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Publications
Exclusives
10:23 AM
07:41 AM
August 11, 06:00 AM
Unique AI drone hits targets over 50 km away: Fedorov shows how the "Triyka" development works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5640 views

A unique AI drone, "Dopkhin's Spider," has been created, surpassing foreign counterparts. It provides communication for strike UAVs and destroys priority enemy targets.

Unique AI drone hits targets over 50 km away: Fedorov shows how the "Triyka" development works

A unique AI-powered drone that helps hit targets at 50+ km was created by a Brave1 participant and the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Often, Ukrainian defense innovations are born directly on the battlefield - from the ideas of military engineers and developers. This is what happened with the "Dophin's Spider". The history of this development began with the R&D laboratories of the 3rd Assault Brigade," Fedorov said.

According to him, Dophin is the gaming nickname of a fallen comrade of the developers. "The drone was developed in his honor - and is now exacting retribution on enemies at a distance of 50+ km. Engineers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, together with Omnitech company, developed a unique drone, and Brave1 helped codify it for further implementation in the troops," Fedorov said.

According to the Vice Prime Minister, it "surpasses foreign analogues in key indicators and autonomously fixes itself on the terrain using artificial intelligence algorithms."

"The main role is reliable communication for attack UAVs deep in the enemy's rear. Thanks to the Spider, Ukrainian drones appear where the enemy does not expect them. The "Troika" is already destroying air defense systems, logistics, and other priority enemy targets with the help of the "Dophin's Spider," Fedorov said.

And he emphasized: "We are scaling innovations that increase enemy losses."

First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions09.07.25, 20:51 • 15179 views

Julia Shramko

WarTechnologies
Brave1