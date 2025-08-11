Unique AI drone hits targets over 50 km away: Fedorov shows how the "Triyka" development works

A unique AI-powered drone that helps hit targets at 50+ km was created by a Brave1 participant and the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Often, Ukrainian defense innovations are born directly on the battlefield - from the ideas of military engineers and developers. This is what happened with the "Dophin's Spider". The history of this development began with the R&D laboratories of the 3rd Assault Brigade," Fedorov said.

According to him, Dophin is the gaming nickname of a fallen comrade of the developers. "The drone was developed in his honor - and is now exacting retribution on enemies at a distance of 50+ km. Engineers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, together with Omnitech company, developed a unique drone, and Brave1 helped codify it for further implementation in the troops," Fedorov said.

According to the Vice Prime Minister, it "surpasses foreign analogues in key indicators and autonomously fixes itself on the terrain using artificial intelligence algorithms."

"The main role is reliable communication for attack UAVs deep in the enemy's rear. Thanks to the Spider, Ukrainian drones appear where the enemy does not expect them. The "Troika" is already destroying air defense systems, logistics, and other priority enemy targets with the help of the "Dophin's Spider," Fedorov said.

And he emphasized: "We are scaling innovations that increase enemy losses."

