First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions

For the first time in the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Third Assault Brigade conducted a successful operation using robots. Russian soldiers surrendered after a robot approached a dugout of the Russian Armed Forces.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official channel of the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Details

The Third Assault conducted an unprecedented operation – enemy positions in the Kharkiv region were attacked.

It was possible to "clear" and capture the occupiers without infantry and losses. Only drones and ground robotic systems were used for this purpose.

Enemy fortifications were attacked by FPV and NRK-kamikaze drones. Another robot was already approaching the destroyed dugout when the enemy, to avoid being blown up, announced their surrender. - the post says.

The surviving occupiers were led to our lines by "birds," the post adds. According to regulations, the Russian Armed Forces soldiers were taken prisoner.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the liberation of Andriivka in Sumy region.

According to him, this was achieved thanks to the offensive actions of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.