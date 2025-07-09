$41.850.05
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 688 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 43910 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 40512 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 50304 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 88648 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 53473 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 110476 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 55653 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68014 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90514 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Publications
Exclusives
First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

The Third Assault Brigade conducted a successful operation in Kharkiv Oblast, using only drones and ground robotic systems. Russian soldiers surrendered after a robot approached their dugout.

First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions

For the first time in the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Third Assault Brigade conducted a successful operation using robots. Russian soldiers surrendered after a robot approached a dugout of the Russian Armed Forces.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official channel of the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Details

The Third Assault conducted an unprecedented operation – enemy positions in the Kharkiv region were attacked.

It was possible to "clear" and capture the occupiers without infantry and losses. Only drones and ground robotic systems were used for this purpose.

Enemy fortifications were attacked by FPV and NRK-kamikaze drones. Another robot was already approaching the destroyed dugout when the enemy, to avoid being blown up, announced their surrender.

- the post says.

The surviving occupiers were led to our lines by "birds," the post adds. According to regulations, the Russian Armed Forces soldiers were taken prisoner.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the liberation of Andriivka in Sumy region.

According to him, this was achieved thanks to the offensive actions of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
Sumy Oblast
3rd Assault Brigade
Kharkiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
