$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 3599 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 58175 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 47268 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 56870 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 94501 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 55913 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 117260 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56029 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68271 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90646 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
News by theme
Ukrainian Bulava drone outperforms Russian "Lancet" on the battlefield: Fedorov publishes video

The Bulava strike drone, developed in Ukraine, is already being used on the front, demonstrating superiority over the Russian "Lancet", hitting key targets and transmitting video confirmation.

War • June 12, 12:36 PM • 2763 views
Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,160 occupiers and more than 300 units of equipment

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated more than 1,160 Russian soldiers and destroyed more than 300 units of equipment. Also, a new type of weapon was tested in the Kherson direction.

War • June 6, 04:57 AM • 2936 views
Enemy strong point destroyed by ammunition over 100 kg: a new type of weapon was tested in the Kherson direction

A new type of weapon from Brave1 was successfully tested in the Kherson direction. The enemy's strong point was destroyed by ammunition weighing over 100 kg.

War • June 5, 06:45 PM • 7293 views