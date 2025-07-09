The Bulava strike drone, developed in Ukraine, is already being used on the front, demonstrating superiority over the Russian
"Lancet", hitting key targets and transmitting video confirmation.
Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated more than 1,160 Russian soldiers and destroyed more than 300 units of equipment. Also, a new type of weapon was tested in the Kherson direction.
A new type of weapon from Brave1 was successfully tested in the Kherson direction. The enemy's strong point was destroyed by
ammunition weighing over 100 kg.