Ukraine and the Netherlands unite efforts to create technologies that will change the course of the war - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine will cooperate with the Netherlands' largest research institute, TNO, and will seek and develop breakthrough technologies for military needs. This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Developing cooperation with European partners in the research and development sphere is a path to new breakthrough innovations for the battlefield. We already have cases where Ukrainian engineers, together with the international scientific community, have created technologies that will very soon change the course of the war. - Fedorov emphasized.

Brave1, a cluster for the development of military technologies in Ukraine founded by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, signed a memorandum of partnership with the TNO research institute, marking the first international R&D cooperation for this Ukrainian cluster.

Within the framework of cooperation, it is planned to involve thousands of scientists and engineers in the fields of artificial intelligence, counteracting air threats, and developing radars and UAVs.

Special attention will be paid to exchanging expertise and creating joint research projects, which Ukraine currently lacks. In addition, testing of products and prototypes developed by the institute's scientists is planned.

Such partnerships are critically important for the development of Ukraine's defense tech ecosystem: they allow for expanding capabilities and faster creation of game-changing technologies. - Fedorov emphasized.

