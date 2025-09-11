$41.210.09
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 6636 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 10147 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
07:11 AM • 16215 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 36213 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 43918 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 96044 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 50541 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 47877 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 43761 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Ukraine to receive $1.5 million investment from Google for digital education development - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Google is investing $1.5 million in the modernization of the Ukrainian digital educational product "Mriya". The funds will be used for AI integration and platform expansion for schools, kindergartens, and universities.

Ukraine to receive $1.5 million investment from Google for digital education development - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ukrainian digital educational product "Mriya" has received a powerful impetus for development - Google is investing $1.5 million in its modernization. The money will go towards integrating artificial intelligence tools and expanding the platform for schools, kindergartens, and even universities. This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that "Mriya" has joined the global Google.org Fellowship program, which opens new opportunities for Ukrainian education.

According to him, thanks to the support of the technological giant, learning will become more modern, personalized, and accessible, and it will include AI tools that will help children learn according to their own inclinations and direction.

Electronic diary "Yedyna Shkola" became paid for parents - social networks9/5/25, 8:32 PM • 4018 views

The platform will also be scaled from schools to kindergartens and universities, with a single digital ecosystem combining different educational levels into one system.

Today, "Mriya" already unites over 2,000 schools across Ukraine. The next stage is the launch of pilot programs for preschools and the creation of a concept for higher education institutions.

Fedorov emphasized that Google's support is a signal to the world: Ukraine is capable of creating innovative products that change the lives of millions.

For reference

The "Mriya" initiative was launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Education and Science together with the EGAP Program, which is implemented by the East Europe Foundation with the support of Switzerland.

Over 3.5 million children started school: 2.3 million students went to schools offline9/1/25, 11:23 AM • 6401 view

Stepan Haftko

