Ukraine to receive $1.5 million investment from Google for digital education development - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ukrainian digital educational product "Mriya" has received a powerful impetus for development - Google is investing $1.5 million in its modernization. The money will go towards integrating artificial intelligence tools and expanding the platform for schools, kindergartens, and even universities. This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that "Mriya" has joined the global Google.org Fellowship program, which opens new opportunities for Ukrainian education.

According to him, thanks to the support of the technological giant, learning will become more modern, personalized, and accessible, and it will include AI tools that will help children learn according to their own inclinations and direction.

The platform will also be scaled from schools to kindergartens and universities, with a single digital ecosystem combining different educational levels into one system.

Today, "Mriya" already unites over 2,000 schools across Ukraine. The next stage is the launch of pilot programs for preschools and the creation of a concept for higher education institutions.

Fedorov emphasized that Google's support is a signal to the world: Ukraine is capable of creating innovative products that change the lives of millions.

For reference

The "Mriya" initiative was launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and is implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Education and Science together with the EGAP Program, which is implemented by the East Europe Foundation with the support of Switzerland.

