Electronic diary "Yedyna Shkola" became paid for parents - social networks

Access to the Ukrainian electronic diary, which displays lesson schedules, grades, and attendance, is now provided by subscription for UAH 48.99 per month. Parents online are outraged and note that the Ministry of Education, it seems, was not informed about the innovation, writes UNN.

Details

The platform has become paid for parents! Why? If your project is financed from local budgets? - wrote one user, addressing the administration of the "Unified School" project.

The Ministry of Education and Science does not know about your new subscription feature - wrote another user.

The app developer confirmed that access to the electronic diary is now provided on a paid subscription basis. According to the company, the first seven days of using the diary are free, after which the subscription costs UAH 48.99 per month.

There are no official comments from the Ministry of Education yet.

Recall

In Ukraine, on September 1, the 2025/2026 academic year began, the fourth already under the conditions of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Over two thousand schools from all over Ukraine entered the new academic year with the educational ecosystem "Mriya"