Electronic diary "Yedyna Shkola" became paid for parents - social networks
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian electronic diary "Yedyna Shkola" is now available by subscription for UAH 48.99 per month. Parents are outraged, and the Ministry of Education has not yet commented on the innovation.
Access to the Ukrainian electronic diary, which displays lesson schedules, grades, and attendance, is now provided by subscription for UAH 48.99 per month. Parents online are outraged and note that the Ministry of Education, it seems, was not informed about the innovation, writes UNN.
Details
The platform has become paid for parents! Why? If your project is financed from local budgets?
The Ministry of Education and Science does not know about your new subscription feature
The app developer confirmed that access to the electronic diary is now provided on a paid subscription basis. According to the company, the first seven days of using the diary are free, after which the subscription costs UAH 48.99 per month.
There are no official comments from the Ministry of Education yet.
Recall
In Ukraine, on September 1, the 2025/2026 academic year began, the fourth already under the conditions of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.
