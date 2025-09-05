$41.350.02
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
"It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands": Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Electronic diary "Yedyna Shkola" became paid for parents - social networks

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The Ukrainian electronic diary "Yedyna Shkola" is now available by subscription for UAH 48.99 per month. Parents are outraged, and the Ministry of Education has not yet commented on the innovation.

Electronic diary "Yedyna Shkola" became paid for parents - social networks

Access to the Ukrainian electronic diary, which displays lesson schedules, grades, and attendance, is now provided by subscription for UAH 48.99 per month. Parents online are outraged and note that the Ministry of Education, it seems, was not informed about the innovation, writes UNN.

Details

The platform has become paid for parents! Why? If your project is financed from local budgets?

- wrote one user, addressing the administration of the "Unified School" project.

The Ministry of Education and Science does not know about your new subscription feature

- wrote another user.

The app developer confirmed that access to the electronic diary is now provided on a paid subscription basis. According to the company, the first seven days of using the diary are free, after which the subscription costs UAH 48.99 per month.

There are no official comments from the Ministry of Education yet.

Recall

In Ukraine, on September 1, the 2025/2026 academic year began, the fourth already under the conditions of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Education
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine