Over two thousand schools from all over Ukraine entered the new academic year with the educational ecosystem "Mriya"

Two thousand schools from 24 regions of Ukraine have joined the state educational ecosystem "Mriya". In total, the application has covered about one million participants in the educational process and continues to expand, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

More than 2,000 schools that have already connected to "Mriya" is not just a number. It is a signal that Ukrainian schools are ready to change despite difficult challenges. We are happy to be part of this transformation - and will continue to do everything to ensure that students, teachers and parents feel the real changes that make learning more modern, convenient and closer to everyone. - said Viktor Lyakh, president of the "East Europe" Foundation.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that the "Mriya" application has currently covered over one million people involved in the educational process.

Today, "Mriya" has covered over one million participants in the educational process from all over Ukraine - and this is just the beginning. This year we are launching an extracurricular catalog, from 2026 piloting of preschool education will start and the concept for higher education institutions will be developed. Thus, the single digital ecosystem will for the first time unite several levels of education. "Mriya" will accompany Ukrainians from kindergartens to higher education institutions and adult education, so that the concept of continuous lifelong learning replaces the outdated approach of "getting a diploma". - Fedorov noted.

It is noted that with the help of the "Mriya" web portal, school administrations and teachers perform their usual tasks, but in a single digital environment that automates part of the processes and frees up time for the main thing - working with children.

For us and our colleagues from the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, it is important that digital tools do not complicate the work of teachers, but help them. "Mriya" allows replacing paper journals and diaries, reducing the amount of routine and making the educational process more transparent and convenient for all participants. This is another step towards modern education, where the child and their development are at the center. - said Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

"Mriya" also combines efforts with socially responsible business. This academic year, a store from partners will start working in the application for children, where for positive academic results, schoolchildren will receive movie tickets, VR quests, access to master classes and courses, certificates, books, stationery, etc.

Addition

From October 1, the "Mriya" application will start beta testing of the internal currency "mriyky" for schoolchildren. Students will be able to earn points for completing tasks and improving academic performance, exchanging them for goods and services.