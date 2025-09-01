Over 3.5 million children started school: 2.3 million students went to schools offline

Today, a new academic year began in Ukraine for over 3.5 million children. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that more and more schoolchildren are able to study offline: this year, almost 2.3 million students will attend schools in person, which is 103 thousand more than last year. Svyrydenko reported this on her Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Svyrydenko emphasized that even in frontline cities, children are given the chance to study in safe conditions.

Seven-year-old Maksym in Kharkiv will enter a new school with a shelter. For him, it's just a classroom, but for us, it's a symbol that the future is stronger than fear. By the end of 2026, we plan to open 203 new shelters - she said.

According to her, the government is expanding the digital infrastructure of education. The "Mriya" system already covers students and teachers in over 2,000 schools, and 406 digital learning centers have been opened in communities affected by the war.

Svyrydenko also emphasized that starting in September, Ukrainian teachers will have more opportunities for professional development.

Teacher Olha from Poltava will receive an additional payment of 2,000 hryvnias monthly starting in September and will choose where to improve her qualifications herself - she noted.

The Prime Minister reminded that the war continues to leave its mark on schools.

Unfortunately, some desks will be empty today. Some children will go to school without a father or mother. Some teachers will not be able to meet their students. Every renovated school, every scholarship, every new class is our debt to those who gave their lives for our future - said Svyrydenko.

