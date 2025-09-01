$41.320.06
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
06:45 AM • 13574 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
06:45 AM • 11991 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect being prepared for charges
05:46 AM • 16503 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 17932 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 21836 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 20370 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
August 30, 04:05 PM • 52047 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 89198 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
August 30, 01:06 PM • 99671 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
Over 3.5 million children started school: 2.3 million students went to schools offline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

A new academic year has begun in Ukraine for over 3.5 million children, of whom almost 2.3 million will study in person, which is 103 thousand more than last year. The government is expanding the digital infrastructure of education and plans to open 203 new shelters by the end of 2026.

Over 3.5 million children started school: 2.3 million students went to schools offline

Today, a new academic year began in Ukraine for over 3.5 million children. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that more and more schoolchildren are able to study offline: this year, almost 2.3 million students will attend schools in person, which is 103 thousand more than last year. Svyrydenko reported this on her Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Svyrydenko emphasized that even in frontline cities, children are given the chance to study in safe conditions.

Seven-year-old Maksym in Kharkiv will enter a new school with a shelter. For him, it's just a classroom, but for us, it's a symbol that the future is stronger than fear. By the end of 2026, we plan to open 203 new shelters

- she said.

According to her, the government is expanding the digital infrastructure of education. The "Mriya" system already covers students and teachers in over 2,000 schools, and 406 digital learning centers have been opened in communities affected by the war.

Svyrydenko also emphasized that starting in September, Ukrainian teachers will have more opportunities for professional development.

Teacher Olha from Poltava will receive an additional payment of 2,000 hryvnias monthly starting in September and will choose where to improve her qualifications herself

- she noted.

The Prime Minister reminded that the war continues to leave its mark on schools.

Unfortunately, some desks will be empty today. Some children will go to school without a father or mother. Some teachers will not be able to meet their students. Every renovated school, every scholarship, every new class is our debt to those who gave their lives for our future

- said Svyrydenko.

Delegation of the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to visit Ukraine in September - Svyrydenko8/30/25, 3:10 AM • 3416 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEducation
Ukraine
Poltava
Kharkiv