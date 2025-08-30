Delegation of the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to visit Ukraine in September - Svyrydenko

On August 29, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met in New York with American businessmen and potential investors in Ukraine. She wrote about this on her Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

The conversation focused on key areas for partnership — defense, energy, subsoil use, and infrastructure. More companies attended the meeting than we expected. Bank of America, Logistics Plus, GE Vernova, Parsons, Mastercard, J.P. Morgan, and others. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, investors see positive changes in Ukraine's regulatory environment.

At the same time, we heard a call to communicate more actively about Ukraine's investment opportunities. Examples like Kyivstar's listing on Nasdaq prove that we have a strong private sector. - Svyrydenko's post states.

"We specifically focused on our joint track with the USA: next week we plan the first constituent meeting of the board of the American-Ukrainian Fund. We also expect a visit from the DFC delegation to Ukraine in September," she noted, adding that this will be an important step for the fund's work.



