Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 28044 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 127801 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 116947 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 71277 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 82615 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 54436 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 107240 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 73209 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 69313 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 163325 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Delegation of the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to visit Ukraine in September - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with American businessmen in New York. Investments in defense, energy, subsoil use, and infrastructure were discussed.

Delegation of the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to visit Ukraine in September - Svyrydenko

On August 29, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met in New York with American businessmen and potential investors in Ukraine. She wrote about this on her Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

The conversation focused on key areas for partnership — defense, energy, subsoil use, and infrastructure. More companies attended the meeting than we expected. Bank of America, Logistics Plus, GE Vernova, Parsons, Mastercard, J.P. Morgan, and others.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, investors see positive changes in Ukraine's regulatory environment.

At the same time, we heard a call to communicate more actively about Ukraine's investment opportunities. Examples like Kyivstar's listing on Nasdaq prove that we have a strong private sector.

- Svyrydenko's post states.

"We specifically focused on our joint track with the USA: next week we plan the first constituent meeting of the board of the American-Ukrainian Fund. We also expect a visit from the DFC delegation to Ukraine in September," she noted, adding that this will be an important step for the fund's work.

Recall

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko called on the UN to increase diplomatic, economic, and military pressure on Russia. This happened at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after massive attacks that claimed the lives of 25 people, including four children.

Vita Zelenetska

