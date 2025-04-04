JPMorgan Chase

The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.
Lutnick Cantor Fitzgerald recommended buying Tesla shares, despite a 5% drop in five days. After the statement, the shares fell by another 1.7% to $231.75.
Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.
Russia transferred $5 billion through American banks to Turkey under the guise of financing the Akkuyu NPP. The United States froze an additional $2 billion from JPMorgan, but the White House blocked their confiscation due to the Turkish factor.
Brent crude oil drops to $77. 97 after Trump calls on OPEC to cut prices to weaken Russia. Trump threatens sanctions and offers to meet with Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.
Eton Venture Services has estimated Kanye West's net worth at $2. 77 billion in 2025. The estimate is based on the music portfolio and rights to the Yeezy brand after the loss of the contract with Adidas in 2022.
Brent and WTI crude oil prices fell by 0. 5% after reaching multi-month highs. Falling US oil inventories and new sanctions against Russia are affecting the global market.
Brent and WTI crude oil prices rose by 0. 9% due to low temperatures and growing demand for fuel. Over the past three weeks, Brent has risen by 6% and WTI by 7%, also affected by sanctions against Russia and Iran.
Global banks forecast a 9% decrease in income from currency trading and a 17% decrease in interest rates compared to last year. Coalition Greenwich expects a further drop in betting revenue until 2026.
Following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, Trump Media shares rose by 30% and Tesla by 15%. Market indices hit historic highs amid expectations of tax cuts.
A Russian court has arrested $156 million of JPMorgan Chase's assets following VTB's lawsuit. VTB is seeking to recover losses incurred due to the blocking of foreign assets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Boeing has appointed Robert Ortberg as its new CEO, effective August 8. The company reported a loss of $1.4 billion in the second quarter due to safety and quality issues.
Russia is facing economic challenges due to the war in Ukraine. Inflation has reached 9%, the Central Bank has raised its key policy rate to 18%, and military spending has become a major drag on economic growth.
American bank Mercury has announced that it will stop supporting accounts of Ukrainian entrepreneurs. The bank will no longer serve companies whose founders have passports of Ukraine and a number of other countries.