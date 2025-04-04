JPMorgan Chase

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1878 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10367 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53402 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194131 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112449 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299186 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212107 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243311 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254675 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

News by theme

The EU is preparing a retaliatory strike against major US technology companies and banks over Trump's mega-duties - media

The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.

Economy • April 1, 06:30 PM • 14491 views

Tesla shares fell after the US Secretary of Commerce urged them to buy

Lutnick Cantor Fitzgerald recommended buying Tesla shares, despite a 5% drop in five days. After the statement, the shares fell by another 1.7% to $231.75.

Economy • March 20, 03:10 PM • 27213 views

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments

Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.

Economy • February 7, 07:53 AM • 28580 views

moscow has 2 billions of dollars frozen in jpmorgan bank, usa doesn't know what to do with it - WSJ

Russia transferred $5 billion through American banks to Turkey under the guise of financing the Akkuyu NPP. The United States froze an additional $2 billion from JPMorgan, but the White House blocked their confiscation due to the Turkish factor.

News of the World • February 3, 12:23 AM • 36357 views

Oil falls amid Trump's renewed call for OPEC to cut prices

Brent crude oil drops to $77. 97 after Trump calls on OPEC to cut prices to weaken Russia. Trump threatens sanctions and offers to meet with Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.

War • January 27, 07:58 AM • 36706 views

Kanye West has become a billionaire again

Eton Venture Services has estimated Kanye West's net worth at $2. 77 billion in 2025. The estimate is based on the music portfolio and rights to the Yeezy brand after the loss of the contract with Adidas in 2022.

UNN Lite • January 24, 03:14 PM • 115021 views

Oil falls in price after hitting a multi-month high: what's happening on the market

Brent and WTI crude oil prices fell by 0. 5% after reaching multi-month highs. Falling US oil inventories and new sanctions against Russia are affecting the global market.

Economy • January 16, 11:53 AM • 22773 views

Oil prices rise due to increased demand for fuel

Brent and WTI crude oil prices rose by 0. 9% due to low temperatures and growing demand for fuel. Over the past three weeks, Brent has risen by 6% and WTI by 7%, also affected by sanctions against Russia and Iran.

Economy • January 10, 09:24 AM • 25283 views

Wall Street macro traders prepare for the worst year since the pandemic - Bloomberg

Global banks forecast a 9% decrease in income from currency trading and a 17% decrease in interest rates compared to last year. Coalition Greenwich expects a further drop in betting revenue until 2026.

Economy • November 29, 10:45 AM • 17199 views

Trump Media and Tesla shares rise after Trump's second election victory

Following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, Trump Media shares rose by 30% and Tesla by 15%. Market indices hit historic highs amid expectations of tax cuts.

Economy • November 6, 01:17 PM • 26047 views

In the Russian Federation, the court decided to seize 156 million dollars of the American bank JPMorgan Chase

A Russian court has arrested $156 million of JPMorgan Chase's assets following VTB's lawsuit. VTB is seeking to recover losses incurred due to the blocking of foreign assets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

News of the World • October 11, 02:00 PM • 14209 views

Boeing appoints new CEO amid report of significant loss

Boeing has appointed Robert Ortberg as its new CEO, effective August 8. The company reported a loss of $1.4 billion in the second quarter due to safety and quality issues.

Economy • July 31, 03:56 PM • 39340 views

Inflation in Russia hits 9% amid war in Ukraine

Russia is facing economic challenges due to the war in Ukraine. Inflation has reached 9%, the Central Bank has raised its key policy rate to 18%, and military spending has become a major drag on economic growth.

War • July 27, 01:03 AM • 104691 views

American bank Mercury stops servicing accounts of Ukrainian entrepreneurs

American bank Mercury has announced that it will stop supporting accounts of Ukrainian entrepreneurs. The bank will no longer serve companies whose founders have passports of Ukraine and a number of other countries.

Economy • July 23, 12:26 AM • 105903 views