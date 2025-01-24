ukenru
02:39 PM • 90709 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 100685 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108632 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111457 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132163 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103855 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135766 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103795 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113448 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Kanye West has become a billionaire again

Kanye West has become a billionaire again

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114796 views

Eton Venture Services has estimated Kanye West's net worth at $2.77 billion in 2025. The estimate is based on the music portfolio and rights to the Yeezy brand after the loss of the contract with Adidas in 2022.

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West posted on Instagram a report by the valuation company Eton Venture Services, which states that he has officially become a billionaire again, UNN writes with reference to NME.

"In 2025, Kanye's net worth will be $2.77 billion, as confirmed by Eton Venture Services. The estimate is based on his music portfolio and sole ownership of the Yeezy trademark," the statement said. 

The estimate of his wealth, which is about 2.23 billion pounds, came after a serious financial blow in 2022, when his large-scale partnership with Adidas was terminated.

According to Forbes, in October of the same year, Kanye lost his billionaire status, as the breakup of the deal led to a decrease in his wealth from $2 billion (£1.3 billion) to $400 million (£348 million).

The deal with Adidas was previously valued at $1.5 billion (£1.31 billion), but was abruptly terminated due to a series of anti-Semitic statements made by the rapper. These controversies also led to the breakdown of cooperation with other companies such as Def Jam, JP Morgan Chase and Balenciaga, which condemned his statements.

Recall 

Rapper Kanye West is accused of attempting to evade justice after his former assistant sued him for rape at a P. Diddy party.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

UNN Lite
