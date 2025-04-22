Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 22670 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 71828 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 43754 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 41642 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 42978 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30948 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25888 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 68339 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39706 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53457 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
1m/s
57%
750 mm
Popular news

NASA's rover discovered elements on Mars that may indicate the existence of life on the Red Planet

April 21, 03:48 PM • 10675 views

Teenager near Kyiv raced with police and caused a traffic accident

April 21, 03:48 PM • 9446 views

Jumped from stones into the water: a 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva

April 21, 04:03 PM • 7900 views

Chinese company announced a breakthrough in the production of batteries for electric vehicles

April 21, 04:26 PM • 13181 views

The Russian education system is becoming increasingly politicized, militarized, and ideologically driven - British intelligence

April 21, 04:37 PM • 8626 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 39643 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 71828 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 34646 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 42339 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 68339 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Pope Francis

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 16939 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 21012 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 18989 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 52872 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 54685 views
Actual

Instagram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Truth Social

SAR-Lupe

The Guardian

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

Civilian infrastructure, houses and an educational institution were damaged as a result of the attack. Rescuers eliminated the fires, involving 78 firefighters and 21 pieces of equipment.

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

In Odesa, the fires have already been extinguished after the Russian mass drone attack. Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath and released details. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Details

According to the SES, civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

"Fires broke out, which were extinguished by rescuers, volunteers, the fire department of the National Guard of Ukraine and the department of the Odesa City Council," the statement said.

Rescuers reported that 78 firefighters and 21 pieces of equipment were involved from the SES.

Recall

On April 21, in Odesa, Russian drones damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and an educational institution. As a result of the attack, fires broke out and three people were injured.

Russia announced the end of the "Easter truce" and resumed strikes on Ukraine21.04.25, 10:16 • 3214 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
National Guard of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$66.79
Bitcoin
$87,670.00
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,436.75
Ethereum
$1,566.25