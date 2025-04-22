Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

In Odesa, the fires have already been extinguished after the Russian mass drone attack. Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath and released details. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), reports UNN.

Details

According to the SES, civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

"Fires broke out, which were extinguished by rescuers, volunteers, the fire department of the National Guard of Ukraine and the department of the Odesa City Council," the statement said.

Rescuers reported that 78 firefighters and 21 pieces of equipment were involved from the SES.

Recall

On April 21, in Odesa, Russian drones damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and an educational institution. As a result of the attack, fires broke out and three people were injured.

