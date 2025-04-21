Russia announced the end of the "Easter truce" and resumed strikes on Ukraine

russians officially announced the end of the so-called "Easter truce". This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers stated that they allegedly adhered to the ceasefire regime. They accused Ukraine of allegedly violating the agreements and stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly struck Russian military positions and civilian objects with artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, the Russians allegedly recorded 4900 violations of the truce regime in Donbas, as well as in occupied Crimea, Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.

With the end of the truce, the armed forces of the Russian Federation continued to conduct the so-called "special military operation". The occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on all sectors of the front – for this they used aviation, UAVs, missile systems, artillery, etc.

Recall

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko stated that Russians need a pause in the war only as a tactical move. It is aimed at obtaining favorable conditions for its continuation.