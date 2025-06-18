USA is organizing evacuation of its citizens from Israel by sea liners
Kyiv • UNN
The US has begun evacuating its citizens from Israel using sea cruise liners due to the suspension of air travel. Registration in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program is required to participate.
The USA has begun organizing evacuation flights for its citizens in Israel. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post of the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, published on X (Twitter).
Details
He reported that special evacuation flights are being organized to evacuate Americans from Israel. They will be operated by sea cruise liners, as air traffic over Israel is currently not working.
US citizens wishing to leave Israel - the US Embassy in Israel is working on evacuation flights and dispatching cruise liners. You must register in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP)
Recall
As UNN previously wrote, the US Embassy in Jerusalem will not be working until June 20 due to the security situation caused by Iran's shelling. The State Department is ready to help Americans leave Israel if necessary.