USA is organizing evacuation of its citizens from Israel by sea liners

The USA has begun organizing evacuation flights for its citizens in Israel. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post of the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, published on X (Twitter).

Details

He reported that special evacuation flights are being organized to evacuate Americans from Israel. They will be operated by sea cruise liners, as air traffic over Israel is currently not working.

US citizens wishing to leave Israel - the US Embassy in Israel is working on evacuation flights and dispatching cruise liners. You must register in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) - the post reads.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the US Embassy in Jerusalem will not be working until June 20 due to the security situation caused by Iran's shelling. The State Department is ready to help Americans leave Israel if necessary.