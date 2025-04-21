In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy demands that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine does not seize state-owned land plots belonging to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS) in favor of the State Property Fund. MPs are convinced that the deprivation of NAAS land will have several serious negative consequences for the further development of the state, writes UNN.

People's deputies of Ukraine expressed concern that the dispossession of land from scientific institutions and state enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, which carry out effective economic activities, will consequently lead to a reduction in jobs, which will cause social tension in times of war and undermine the food and economic security of Ukraine. Neglecting Ukrainian leading scientific schools, which have been formed over many decades, can lead to a situation where only foreign varieties of agricultural crops are grown on Ukrainian fields, imported feed additives and veterinary drugs are used, foreign breeds are kept on farms, and domestic agro-industrial production becomes completely import-dependent. - states the committee's decision, which is at the disposal of UNN.

In particular, the committee decided to recommend that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine does not seize agricultural land from the permanent use of state enterprises under the jurisdiction of NAAS that are engaged in livestock breeding, and, accordingly, whose activities ensure the creation of conditions for the prospective economic development of the livestock sector as a branch of Ukraine's national economy.

This refers to enterprises that ensure the breeding of cattle livestock to provide the livestock sector with breeding (genetic) resources of Ukrainian origin; implement measures to stabilize and increase the breeding livestock population; implement measures to preserve local, aboriginal breeds of farm animals and improve the genetics of highly productive breeds through selection to adapt to the natural and climatic conditions of Ukraine.

In addition, the Government should determine the optimal volume of land use for scientific institutions and enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine that will ensure the fulfillment of state programs and statutory tasks, and the preservation of the branches of selection, seed production, horticulture, viticulture, and microbiology.

At the same time, the State Property Fund of Ukraine should recall, review, and amend the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers concerning the seizure of state land plots, particularly those of NAAS. The new draft resolution should take into account the optimal volume of land use for the Academy's scientific institutions and enterprises that will ensure the fulfillment of state programs and statutory tasks and the preservation of the branches of selection, seed production, horticulture, viticulture, and microbiology.

At the meeting, committee members were also informed that, as of the end of 2024, state enterprises and self-supporting institutions subordinate to NAAS have sold products (goods, works, services) worth almost 3.5 billion UAH, which is almost 600 million UAH more than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Gross profit amounted to 627.4 million UAH, while taxes, fees, and other mandatory payments to the state totaled 958.9 million UAH.

Recall

The alienation of 135,000 hectares of NAAS land in favor of the SPF will mean the loss of over 18,000 head of cattle, 9.9 thousand pigs, 1.9 thousand sheep, and 1.2 thousand poultry. A significant number of livestock farms will be forced to cease operations, which will be a serious blow to selective livestock breeding and pedigree work. This, in turn, will lead to the destruction of the entire system of reproducing highly productive animals with the best genetic characteristics in Ukraine. This livestock is the basis for the development of domestic animal husbandry - from the quality of meat and milk to disease resistance, productivity, nutrition, and effective diet.

Addendum

Almost a year ago, the State Property Fund created the first operator of state lands, LLC "State Land Bank", whose goal is to lease plots and thus replenish the state budget. The first pool of state land, totaling almost 91 thousand hectares, which the SPF took from various state enterprises and institutions, was transferred there. However, during this time, the State Land Bank has managed to lease out only slightly more than 20 thousand hectares.