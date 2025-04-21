Two people died as a result of shelling a village in Kupyansk region: the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation

Today, April 21, around 5:00 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, resulting in the deaths of two people. Residential buildings were also damaged. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on April 21, around 5:00 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district. A 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man died - the prosecutor's office reported.

The prosecutor's office also said that residential buildings were damaged in the settlement.

The exact type of aerial munition used in the attack is being determined. All possible and appropriate measures are being taken to document the war crimes committed by Russian servicemen - added the prosecutor's office.

