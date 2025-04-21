Two people died as a result of shelling a village in Kupyansk region: the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 13179 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 39198 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 29029 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 27529 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 30475 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 25517 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 21774 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60092 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38103 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52753 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
1.6m/s
37%
748 mm
Popular news

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 47681 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 42746 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 51259 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 24907 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 20916 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 21529 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 39198 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 20150 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 25543 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60092 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 12326 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 14030 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 13227 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 43251 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 48153 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Two people died as a result of shelling a village in Kupyansk region: the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2322 views

On April 21, around 5:00 PM, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the village of Petropavlivka in Kupyansk region, as a result of which a 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man died. Residential buildings were damaged, the prosecutor's office is investigating the fact of a war crime.

Two people died as a result of shelling a village in Kupyansk region: the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation

Today, April 21, around 5:00 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, resulting in the deaths of two people. Residential buildings were also damaged. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on April 21, around 5:00 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district. A 54-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man died

- the prosecutor's office reported.

The prosecutor's office also said that residential buildings were damaged in the settlement.

The exact type of aerial munition used in the attack is being determined. All possible and appropriate measures are being taken to document the war crimes committed by Russian servicemen

- added the prosecutor's office.

Recall

As a result of the enemy drone attack in Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, a woman was killed and two men were wounded.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Brent
$65.95
Bitcoin
$87,145.30
S&P 500
$5,128.52
Tesla
$224.60
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,426.05
Ethereum
$1,582.33