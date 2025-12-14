$42.270.00
Achilles Regiment destroyed a key pipeline through which the enemy infiltrated Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Ukrainian defenders eliminated a pipeline that Russian troops used to infiltrate the northern outskirts of Kupyansk. The Achilles Regiment used three tons of explosives to destroy this route, which allowed the enemy to accumulate forces.

Achilles Regiment destroyed a key pipeline through which the enemy infiltrated Kupyansk

Ukrainian defenders eliminated an unusual but key supply and movement route for Russian troops near Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast – a pipeline through which the occupiers secretly made their way to the northern outskirts of the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment "Achilles".

Details

At the end of April, "Achilles" entered the Kupyansk defense zone and since then has been working on key tasks: eliminating enemy personnel, taking crossings under fire control, and mining directions of possible enemy advance.

During reconnaissance, an atypical but critically important logistics channel was discovered – a pipe that the enemy used to infiltrate its personnel into the northern outskirts of Kupyansk. This was a safe route that allowed the enemy to accumulate forces, bypassing fire control

- the report says.

The "Achilles" regiment began systematic work to destroy this route. Three tons of explosives were used to hit the pipe.

Subsequently, adjacent units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces joined the operation to destroy the pipe.

In this direction, the enemy resorted to the tactic of assaults by small infantry groups. From April to December, in Kupyansk and on its approaches, the forces of the 429th "Achilles" regiment put out of action 1877 occupiers (998 personnel – eliminated, 879 personnel – wounded).

After the infiltration of enemy pilots into Kupyansk, the planned targets included the shelters of UAV positions, where the enemy daily installed antennas and adjusted the destruction of Kupyansk's logistics routes.

  • 8324 shelters were attacked
    • 232 enemy UAV launch positions
      • 61 vehicles destroyed
        • 611 – damaged.

          To maintain fire control on the combat line and support infantry positions, work continued on engaging enemy armored vehicles and artillery systems:

          Armored vehicles: 9 units – destroyed; 54 – damaged.

          Artillery systems: 8 – destroyed; 146 – damaged.

          The difficult situation at the front line significantly complicated logistics, and there was a need to systematically carry out humanitarian missions to provide infantry positions.

          The regiment's crews, using UAVs, delivered 8 tons of humanitarian aid (2 Urals) with food, medicine, equipment, warm clothes, generators, and gasoline to the positions of adjacent units, where no transport could reach anymore

          - emphasized the regiment.

          In parallel, processes of establishing non-explosive barriers, mining logistics routes, destroying enemy ambushes, and covering infantrymen when the enemy broke into an adjacent shelter took place. 

          "The operation in the Kupyansk direction continues – the Unmanned Systems Forces continue to provide air support to infantry and assault groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and take the enemy under fire control. We thank all units for brotherhood, assistance, and mutual support in implementing common tasks," the military added.

          Recall

          Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the return of 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the Kupyansk, Kostiantynivka, and Prydniprovskyi directions, no territorial losses were allowed.

          Vita Zelenetska

          War in Ukraine
          Technology
          War in Ukraine
          Skirmishes
          Kharkiv Oblast
          charity
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Kupiansk