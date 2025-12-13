$42.270.00
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Ukraine received 114 civilians, including 5 Ukrainians and Belarusian political figures such as Maria Alexandrova and Viktor Babariko. The exchange took place with the assistance of American partners and the Coordination Headquarters.

Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians

Today, an event for the return of civilians took place between Ukraine and Belarus. As reported by the Coordination Headquarters, not only Ukrainian citizens but also well-known Belarusian public and political figures, including Maria Alexandrova, Viktor Babariko - a total of 114 people, were handed over to Ukraine, UNN reports.

As a result of previous agreements and productive negotiations with the Belarusian side, at the request and with the assistance of American partners and the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 114 civilian citizens were handed over to Ukraine, among them Ukrainians who were held on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

- the message says.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, the youngest released Ukrainian is 25 years old. His wife was returned during a previous release. He and other Ukrainians are civilians who were detained in Belarus and accused of working for Ukrainian special services.

Also, citizens of Belarus who were imprisoned for political reasons and served long sentences were handed over to Ukraine. Among them are well-known Belarusian public and political figures, including Maria Alexandrova, Viktor Babariko, journalist Marina Zolotova, and others. The released citizens of Belarus, after receiving the necessary medical care and at their request, will be delivered to Poland and Lithuania.

5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy13.12.25, 15:41 • 4834 views

Today's event for the return of civilians is an example of successful joint work between the United States and Ukraine. We express our gratitude to the United States of America and President Donald Trump for their fruitful work in returning civilian and military Ukrainians from the territory of Belarus and the Russian Federation. The liberated Ukrainian and foreign citizens will receive all necessary medical assistance, the Coordination Headquarters added.

Mass release of political prisoners in Belarus: opposition figure Kolesnikova and Nobel laureate Bialiatski are free13.12.25, 16:18 • 1012 views

Antonina Tumanova

