01:41 PM
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
December 13, 07:37 AM
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
Publications
Exclusives
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Five Ukrainians who were in Belarus are returning to freedom thanks to a special operation by the GUR with the participation of the United States. President Zelenskyy instructed to intensify work on the release of prisoners of war from Russia before the new year.

5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy

Five Ukrainians who were in Belarus are returning to freedom. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, reported on the details of the preparation of a special event for the release of civilians who were in Belarus. Thanks to the active role of the United States and the cooperation of our intelligence agencies, about a hundred people are now returning to freedom, including five Ukrainians. We are helping our American partners so that there is appropriate assistance to Ukraine. If necessary, the special services of our neighbors in Europe are also involved.

- Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State instructed the Main Intelligence Directorate and all services represented in our Coordination Headquarters to maximize their efforts in the Russian direction so that Ukrainian prisoners of war could be released before the New Year.

We remember all our people who are still in Russian captivity. Thank you to everyone who helps bring Ukrainians back! - Zelenskyy summarized.

US lifts sanctions on Belarusian potash: will Lukashenka release 150 more political prisoners?13.12.25, 15:30 • 302 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
New Year
War in Ukraine
Belarus
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine