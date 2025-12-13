5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy

Five Ukrainians who were in Belarus are returning to freedom. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, reported on the details of the preparation of a special event for the release of civilians who were in Belarus. Thanks to the active role of the United States and the cooperation of our intelligence agencies, about a hundred people are now returning to freedom, including five Ukrainians. We are helping our American partners so that there is appropriate assistance to Ukraine. If necessary, the special services of our neighbors in Europe are also involved.