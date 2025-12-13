5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Five Ukrainians who were in Belarus are returning to freedom thanks to a special operation by the GUR with the participation of the United States. President Zelenskyy instructed to intensify work on the release of prisoners of war from Russia before the new year.
Five Ukrainians who were in Belarus are returning to freedom. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, UNN reports.
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, reported on the details of the preparation of a special event for the release of civilians who were in Belarus. Thanks to the active role of the United States and the cooperation of our intelligence agencies, about a hundred people are now returning to freedom, including five Ukrainians. We are helping our American partners so that there is appropriate assistance to Ukraine. If necessary, the special services of our neighbors in Europe are also involved.
In addition, the Head of State instructed the Main Intelligence Directorate and all services represented in our Coordination Headquarters to maximize their efforts in the Russian direction so that Ukrainian prisoners of war could be released before the New Year.
We remember all our people who are still in Russian captivity. Thank you to everyone who helps bring Ukrainians back! - Zelenskyy summarized.
