State Department updates travel advisory for Russia: Americans advised to prepare wills and funeral wishes

The US Department of State has updated its advice for citizens planning to travel to Russia. In particular, Americans are advised to prepare a will and funeral wishes. This is stated on the State Department's website, reports UNN.

Details

As stated in the message, the State Department recommends that Americans do not travel to Russia, in particular due to a number of factors:

danger associated with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine;

risk of harassment or unlawful detention by Russian security personnel;

arbitrary application of local laws;

possibility of terrorism.

US citizens in Russia should leave immediately. The US government has limited ability to assist US citizens in Russia, especially outside of Moscow. The US Embassy in Moscow has reduced its staff. The Russian government has also restricted travel for embassy personnel. All US consulates in Russia have suspended operations, including consular services. - the message says.

The State Department stated that if Americans still decide to travel to the Russian Federation, they were urged to be prepared for the possibility of indefinite detention, possibly without a clear reason and without the ability to seek help from their embassy or anyone else; prepare a will; share important documents with loved ones; leave DNA samples with their doctor; develop an evacuation plan; log out of social media accounts and not log in to them while in Russia; develop funeral wishes.

