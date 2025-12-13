$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
03:01 PM • 744 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 3274 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 5132 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 6618 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 10591 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 12430 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 11531 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12106 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
December 13, 07:54 AM • 7154 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
December 13, 07:37 AM • 7130 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
Mass release of political prisoners in Belarus: opposition figure Kolesnikova and Nobel laureate Bialiatski are free

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka has released opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava and Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski from prison. In total, Belarus has released 123 political prisoners, including Viktar Babaryka and Maksim Znak.

Mass release of political prisoners in Belarus: opposition figure Kolesnikova and Nobel laureate Bialiatski are free

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka has released opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava and Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski from prison, UNN reports, citing Belarusian media and Telegram channels.

In total, Belarus has released 123 political prisoners, according to Lukashenka's press service.

Kalesnikava became one of the key figures of the Belarusian opposition after the 2020 presidential elections. She headed Viktor Babaryka's campaign headquarters, and after his arrest, she joined Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's team. In September 2020, Kalesnikava was detained after an attempt to forcibly expel her from Belarus, which she thwarted by tearing up her passport at the border.

US lifts sanctions on Belarusian potash: will Lukashenka release 150 more political prisoners?13.12.25, 15:30 • 1344 views

In 2021, a court sentenced her to 11 years in prison on charges of conspiring to seize power. Kalesnikava spent more than a year and a half in strict isolation. For almost two years, her family and lawyers could not contact her. Only in November 2024 was she allowed a short meeting with her father, which was the first confirmation of her condition in a long time.

It later became known that Nobel laureate, Belarusian political prisoner Ales Bialiatski, former presidential candidate of Belarus Viktor Babaryka, and lawyer Maksim Znak were released. 

5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy13.12.25, 15:41 • 5156 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Belarus