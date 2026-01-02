Germany proposes returning Ukrainians fit for service to their homeland

The German party Christian Social Union (CSU) is initiating a tightening of migration rules for Ukrainian refugees. In particular, it is proposed to send men fit for military service back to Ukraine to defend the state. This is reported by the publication Münchner Merkur, writes UNN.

Details

According to the draft resolution for the party's winter meeting in Seeon Abbey, the CSU advocates for the automatic loss of protection status for refugees who travel to their homeland. According to politicians, such visits refute a person's real need for asylum.

Georgia extends free medical care for Ukrainians until 2026

The head of the CSU state group in the Bundestag, Alexander Hoffmann, directly called for the return of Ukrainians fit for service. He noted that these citizens should "contribute to the defense of their country."

Financial obligations and use of assets

In addition to mobilization issues, the CSU insists on changing the rules for financing the stay of Ukrainians in Germany. The party proposes to use refugees' personal funds and assets to cover the costs of their stay.

In particular, the document stipulates that for Ukrainians arriving in the country from April 2025, a rule will apply regarding the use of their possible assets as compensation for their stay in Germany. The CSU also demands that all asylum seekers financially participate in the state's costs for their maintenance.

Switzerland has already deported about 100 Ukrainians: a large family from Kharkiv is being forced to leave for Lithuania – Le Temps