10:23 AM • 1962 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 3422 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 17755 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 30037 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 34505 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 55558 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 49796 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 50059 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 46616 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 51124 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1988 views

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced that 90% of deferrals have been automatically extended through "Reserve+" without additional action. Work on a comprehensive mobilization reform is currently underway.

Work is currently underway on a comprehensive mobilization reform, and 90% of deferrals have been automatically extended through "Reserve+" without applications, certificates, or visits to the TCR, Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We are currently working on a comprehensive mobilization reform. We will propose a systemic solution to address the problems accumulated over the years while maintaining the country's defense capability.

- Fedorov wrote.

The Minister added:

90% of deferrals were automatically extended through Reserve+. We automated the process of obtaining deferrals — and now 90% are extended without human intervention in a few days. Until recently, the process took weeks and consumed a lot of resources.

According to him, the system now checks data through state registers and automatically extends the deferral:

  • instead of collecting documents that grant the right to deferral - the system independently processes data from registers;
    • instead of queues at the TCR every 90 days - a digital process without human intervention;
      • instead of waiting for deferral status for more than a week - notification in "Reserve+";
        • instead of manual processing of tens of thousands of applications and supporting documents - focus on key defense tasks.

          Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media22.02.26, 16:20 • 49805 views

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyPolitics
          Mobilization
          TCC and SP
          Mykhailo Fedorov
          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine