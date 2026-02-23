Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov announced that 90% of deferrals have been automatically extended through "Reserve+" without additional action. Work on a comprehensive mobilization reform is currently underway.
We are currently working on a comprehensive mobilization reform. We will propose a systemic solution to address the problems accumulated over the years while maintaining the country's defense capability.
The Minister added:
90% of deferrals were automatically extended through Reserve+. We automated the process of obtaining deferrals — and now 90% are extended without human intervention in a few days. Until recently, the process took weeks and consumed a lot of resources.
According to him, the system now checks data through state registers and automatically extends the deferral:
- instead of collecting documents that grant the right to deferral - the system independently processes data from registers;
- instead of queues at the TCR every 90 days - a digital process without human intervention;
- instead of waiting for deferral status for more than a week - notification in "Reserve+";
- instead of manual processing of tens of thousands of applications and supporting documents - focus on key defense tasks.
