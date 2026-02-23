$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 282 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 2970 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 4756 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 18458 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 30996 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 34998 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 56050 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 50104 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 50234 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 46756 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
4m/s
89%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The remains of Saint Francis were displayed for public viewing in Italy for the first time in a long timePhotoFebruary 23, 02:33 AM • 7620 views
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in UkraineFebruary 23, 04:34 AM • 5250 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 21314 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses07:45 AM • 19749 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 12964 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 105976 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 115772 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 121948 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 132919 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 170946 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 13067 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 51978 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 53053 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 52504 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 43042 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander

The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The only private manufacturer of 12.7 mm caliber ammunition in Ukraine, Spetsmashkomplekt LLC, stopped production after SBU searches. The company is accused of manufacturing substandard products, but the management insists on quality and compliance with all requirements.

The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
Ihor Holtvenko, director of the enterprise

Limited Liability Company "Spetsmashkomplekt", the only private manufacturer of 12.7×99 mm and 12.7×108 mm caliber cartridges in Ukraine, was forced to halt production after searches by the Security Service of Ukraine. In a comment to UNN, the company's director Ihor Holtvenko said that the Prosecutor General's Office reacted to the situation.

The manufacturer was accused of producing substandard products.

"On Friday, we had a meeting at the Prosecutor General's Office. We were able to tell everything, they listened carefully to us, and promised an objective investigation. I am confident that under the control of the Prosecutor General, this entire criminal case will end in nothing," Holtvenko said.

The head of the enterprise expects the issue to be resolved as soon as possible, as he is convinced that the products are of high quality and meet all requirements. According to Holtvenko, they consistently fulfilled all previous orders from the Ministry of Defense and had no complaints.

"The company is a private manufacturer of 12.7×99 mm and 12.7×108 mm caliber cartridges. These are the cartridges used by mobile fire groups to shoot down 'Shaheds'. You all saw machine guns mounted on pickup trucks — these caliber cartridges are used there. By the way, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about strengthening such groups on his Facebook page," Holtvenko noted.

About criminal proceedings and the essence of the accusations

The manufacturers were accused of producing "substandard products." The proceedings themselves were opened under the article – obstruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  

Criminal proceedings were initiated in October 2025. The accusation states: "Officials of Spetsmashinkomplekt LLC, in order to accelerate the production of the ordered quantity of cartridges, organized the production of cartridges using low-quality components (using low-quality gunpowder from different batches, not annealing the cartridge case, using a bullet with a steel core that has microcracks, and a number of other violations)."

On February 12, 2026, SBU employees conducted searches as part of a criminal investigation opened, according to Holtvenko, based on unreliable data. Searches were conducted at the enterprise, as well as at the homes of the management. According to Holtvenko, searches were also conducted at some counterparties of Spetsmashkomplekt LLC. As a result of the actions of law enforcement officers, production stopped.

"We are not a state enterprise. We did everything from scratch, independently. And now there are no orders – the enterprise has stopped. And as long as there is this criminal proceeding, I am convinced there will be no orders," says Holtvenko.

According to him, the case against the enterprise seems absurd, as all products have passed the necessary tests (on the PROTOTYPA ballistic complex) and have the necessary certificates. The batches that appear in the criminal proceedings have also passed additional tests at the Ministry of Defense.

"Where did they get the information about low-quality gunpowder? We get it from one of the largest European manufacturers," Holtvenko refutes the accusations, pointing out that the materials mention technological processes that are not provided for at all in the cartridge production process.

Currently, according to the director of "Spetsmashinkomplekt", they insist on conducting expert examinations of the products and expect that the research will confirm the proper quality of the cartridges.

Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses06.02.26, 13:00 • 86690 views

 

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Search
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine