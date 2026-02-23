$43.270.00
Gold

Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in Ukraine. He emphasized the need for a diplomatic settlement and the restoration of peace, expressing sympathy for the Ukrainian people.

Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in Ukraine

During Sunday's sermon in the Vatican, the Pope appealed to the global community to stop the destruction and human suffering caused by the ongoing conflict. The head of the Catholic Church emphasized the urgent need to move towards responsible solutions that can pave the way for a diplomatic settlement and the restoration of peace. This was reported by Vatican News, writes UNN.

Details

Dear brothers and sisters, four years have passed since the beginning of the war against Ukraine. My heart once again goes out to the tragic situation that is before everyone's eyes. How many victims, how many broken lives and families! How much destruction! How much unspeakable suffering

— Pope Leo XIV called after the "Angelus" prayer.

Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians suffering from attacks on energy infrastructure04.02.26, 20:27 • 5688 views

The Pontiff expressed deep sympathy for the Ukrainian people, recalling the numerous victims, broken families, and unspeakable pain that has accompanied four years of hostilities. He emphasized that every war is a deep wound for all humanity, the consequences of which will be felt by entire generations. Pope Leo XIV called on believers of all countries to unite in common prayer for the victims and for an end to all armed conflicts in the world, so that the long-awaited gift of universal peace may finally be achieved.

Therefore, I once again strongly renew my appeal: let the weapons be silenced! Let the bombings stop! Let a ceasefire be immediately reached and dialogue strengthened to open the way to peace. I invite everyone to unite in prayer for the suffering Ukrainian people and for all who suffer because of this war

— the Pope concluded.

Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shelling10.02.26, 00:24 • 10219 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
Vatican City