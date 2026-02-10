$43.050.09
Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Vatican delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including 80 generators, medicines, and food. This is a response to appeals from local bishops due to the critical energy supply situation and frosts.

Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shelling

The Vatican has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine in response to appeals from local bishops due to the critical situation with energy supply and severe frosts. Pope Leo organized the delivery of 80 power generators, medicines, and food to support the population amid renewed massive attacks on energy infrastructure. This is stated on the Vatican website, writes UNN.

Details

The Pontiff's appeal, voiced during the general audience on February 4, developed into a concrete charitable action by the Dicastery for the Service of Charity. Three trucks with power generators have already arrived in Fastiv and Kyiv – cities that have been significantly affected by recent attacks.

The aid became extremely necessary as night temperatures in Ukraine dropped to minus 15 degrees Celsius, forcing people to seek shelter in heating points operating thanks to the received equipment.

Pope Leo XIV called for a truce during the 2026 Winter Olympics06.02.26, 16:42 • 7891 view

The Pope expressed special gratitude to the dioceses, particularly the Polish ones, for their solidarity in this difficult time.

The consequences of the bombings have once again begun to affect the energy infrastructure

- Leo emphasized.

He emphasized the brutality of the war, which does not spare even children, recalling the recent tragedy in Kharkiv, where a 10-year-old boy died.

Supply of medicines and preparation of new shipments

In addition to technical assistance, the Vatican sent thousands of packages of medicines, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and drugs that help overcome stress and insomnia in the civilian population. Cardinal Konrad Krajewski announced that preparations are currently underway for the next truck, which will bring an additional batch of medicines and food. The distribution of aid is carried out through a network of parishes in various dioceses throughout the country.

Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians suffering from attacks on energy infrastructure04.02.26, 20:27 • 5516 views

Stepan Haftko

