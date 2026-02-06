Pope Leo XIV called for a truce during the 2026 Winter Olympics

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 232 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 4800 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16025 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 14702 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 17800 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 58462 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 52395 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 40798 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 52677 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 97330 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.1m/s
74%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General AlekseevFebruary 6, 07:45 AM • 3846 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM • 6602 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 13064 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideo10:22 AM • 4600 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 12195 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 214 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 12325 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 16002 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 29784 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 58445 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Bonne
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 17951 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 20844 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 30186 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 33417 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 70746 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat
Social network

Pope Leo XIV called for a truce during the 2026 Winter Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Pope Leo XIV called for an Olympic truce at the start of the Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. He emphasized the values of fair competition and called sport "an expression of our humanity."

Pope Leo XIV called for a truce during the 2026 Winter Olympics

Pope Leo XIV has once again called for an Olympic peace at the start of the Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. This was reported by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, writes UNN.

Details

In a letter published on Friday on behalf of the world's approximately 1.4 billion Catholics, Pope Leo strongly urged all nations to rediscover and respect the Olympic truce as an instrument of hope.

Leo — the first US pope and an avid sports fan — emphasized the values conveyed through fair competition and called sport "an expression of our humanity."

In his letter titled "Life in Abundance: On the Value of Sport," he noted that sport unites, does not focus exclusively on results, and recognizes the dignity of all participants.

Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians suffering from attacks on energy infrastructure04.02.26, 20:27 • 5068 views

He also emphasized the importance of the Olympic truce — a concept dating back to the ancient Olympic Games.

"The institution of the Truce stems from the conviction that participation in public games constitutes an individual and collective path to virtue and excellence," the pontiff explained.

"When we engage in sports with this spirit and under such conditions, it contributes to the growth of fraternal solidarity and the common good."

At the same time, the Pope warned against the dangers of a one-sided focus on results and profit in sports.

"Problems arise when business becomes the primary or sole motivation. When this happens, decisions are no longer based on human dignity."

Over 650 Ukrainian athletes died as a result of Russian aggression: Sybiha on the opening day of the 2026 Olympics06.02.26, 16:15 • 610 views

Olga Rozgon

SportsNews of the World
Pope Leo XIV
Milan
United States