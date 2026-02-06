$43.140.03
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 14636 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 14016 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 17120 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 57450 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 51969 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 40505 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause
February 5, 10:18 AM • 52449 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 96696 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35750 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Over 650 Ukrainian athletes died as a result of Russian aggression: Sybiha on the opening day of the 2026 Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Over 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died as a result of Russian aggression, and more than 800 sports facilities have been destroyed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on international organizations to maintain sanctions against Russia.

Over 650 Ukrainian athletes died as a result of Russian aggression: Sybiha on the opening day of the 2026 Olympics

As a result of Russian aggression, over 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died, and more than 800 sports facilities have been destroyed, including 20 Olympic, Paralympic, and Deaflympic training centers. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

Details

The minister emphasized that these competitions hold special significance for Ukrainian athletes, as their preparation took place amidst a full-scale war, constant attacks on energy infrastructure, and the destruction of sports facilities.

According to him, as a result of Russian aggression, over 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died, and more than 800 sports facilities have been destroyed, including 20 Olympic, Paralympic, and Deaflympic training centers.

Sybiha stressed that the war has inflicted heavy losses on the Ukrainian sports community, but it has not broken the spirit of the athletes. At the same time, he noted that on a continent where the Olympic Games are taking place, the largest aggression in Europe since World War II is occurring, making any easing of restrictions for representatives of aggressor states unacceptable.

Together with the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to international sports organizations to adhere to the principles of fair play and keep all sanctions in force.

He also reminded that Russia systematically violates international sports rules and the Olympic Charter, particularly through invasions during Olympic truces and a large-scale state-sponsored doping program. In addition, sports in Russia are closely linked to military propaganda.

This year, Ukrainian athletes are competing in 11 winter disciplines, including biathlon, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, luge, snowboarding, freestyle skiing, figure skating, and short track speed skating.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the Ukrainian team success in the competitions.

Recall

The NOC of Ukraine revealed details of the team's stay at the 2026 Olympic Games. All 46 Ukrainian athletes are accredited and admitted to the competitions on time, with no logistical problems or injuries.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

