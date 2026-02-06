Over 650 Ukrainian athletes died as a result of Russian aggression: Sybiha on the opening day of the 2026 Olympics

As a result of Russian aggression, over 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died, and more than 800 sports facilities have been destroyed, including 20 Olympic, Paralympic, and Deaflympic training centers. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, according to UNN.

The minister emphasized that these competitions hold special significance for Ukrainian athletes, as their preparation took place amidst a full-scale war, constant attacks on energy infrastructure, and the destruction of sports facilities.

According to him, as a result of Russian aggression, over 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died, and more than 800 sports facilities have been destroyed, including 20 Olympic, Paralympic, and Deaflympic training centers.

Sybiha stressed that the war has inflicted heavy losses on the Ukrainian sports community, but it has not broken the spirit of the athletes. At the same time, he noted that on a continent where the Olympic Games are taking place, the largest aggression in Europe since World War II is occurring, making any easing of restrictions for representatives of aggressor states unacceptable.

Together with the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Matviy Bidnyi, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to international sports organizations to adhere to the principles of fair play and keep all sanctions in force.

He also reminded that Russia systematically violates international sports rules and the Olympic Charter, particularly through invasions during Olympic truces and a large-scale state-sponsored doping program. In addition, sports in Russia are closely linked to military propaganda.

This year, Ukrainian athletes are competing in 11 winter disciplines, including biathlon, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, luge, snowboarding, freestyle skiing, figure skating, and short track speed skating.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished the Ukrainian team success in the competitions.

The NOC of Ukraine revealed details of the team's stay at the 2026 Olympic Games. All 46 Ukrainian athletes are accredited and admitted to the competitions on time, with no logistical problems or injuries.