Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians suffering from attacks on energy infrastructure

Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians who are experiencing serious trials due to the consequences of new attacks on energy infrastructure, UNN reports.

#PrayTogether for our brothers and sisters in #Ukraine, who are experiencing serious trials due to the consequences of new attacks on energy infrastructure - Pope Leo wrote on the X platform.

The Pontiff expressed his gratitude for the solidarity initiatives promoted by Catholic dioceses in Poland and other countries, which are helping the population to survive this period of severe cold.

