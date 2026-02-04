$43.190.22
06:32 PM • 486 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
04:19 PM • 5640 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 10928 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 10811 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 11218 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18411 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 25171 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19519 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22599 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36189 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
Electricity outage schedules
TikTok

Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians suffering from attacks on energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians suffering from the consequences of attacks on energy infrastructure. He also expressed gratitude for the solidarity initiatives from Catholic dioceses in Poland and other countries.

Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians suffering from attacks on energy infrastructure

Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for Ukrainians who are experiencing serious trials due to the consequences of new attacks on energy infrastructure, UNN reports.

#PrayTogether for our brothers and sisters in #Ukraine, who are experiencing serious trials due to the consequences of new attacks on energy infrastructure

- Pope Leo wrote on the X platform.

The Pontiff expressed his gratitude for the solidarity initiatives promoted by Catholic dioceses in Poland and other countries, which are helping the population to survive this period of severe cold.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has carried out 217 attacks on Ukraine's energy sector - Svyrydenko04.02.26, 15:40 • 2214 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
Poland