Since the beginning of the year, Russia has carried out 217 attacks on Ukraine's energy sector - Svyrydenko

Energy workers, utility workers, and railway workers continue to eliminate the consequences of massive shelling of energy infrastructure. In total, since the beginning of this year alone, 217 Russian attacks on our energy sector have been recorded. - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the government continues to provide comprehensive support during the energy emergency.

What assistance can Ukrainians and businesses receive?

Additional payments to repair crews. Energy workers who restore our energy system around the clock will receive additional payments of 20,000 hryvnias monthly for working in emergency brigades. The first payments will be credited to their salary cards this month.

Targeted assistance for people with disabilities and single pensioners. The first 10,000 Heat Packages, provided by Naftogaz Group, have already been received by residents of Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnyanskyi districts of Kyiv, Brovary, and Boryspil of Kyiv region. The packages contain items that help to get through the cold period, keep warm, stay connected, and charge medical devices.

Energy support for individual entrepreneurs of groups 2-3. More than 9,000 entrepreneurs working in socially important spheres have already applied for a one-time state aid of up to 15,000 hryvnias to ensure autonomous operation during emergency shutdowns.

You can apply through Diia: https://diia.gov.ua/services/dopomoha-fop-na-enerhostiikist

Energy loan for generators. Partner banks have already received over 270 applications for loans at 0% annual interest within the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9" program. Currently, applications have been submitted to 14 banks, and a total of 43 banks across the country will participate in the program.

You can apply at banks, their list and conditions are at the link: https://energycredit.bdf.gov.ua/

Household support. The SvitloDim program has started. The state provides apartment buildings with 100 to 300 thousand UAH for the purchase of generators and other energy equipment for the operation of key life support systems.

It can be combined with other energy modernization programs for apartment buildings, including 5-7-9 loans for the installation of solar panels, batteries, and hybrid inverters for energy storage.

