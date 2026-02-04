Due to hostilities, enemy shelling, and bad weather, 7 regions are without power - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and enemy shelling, there are power outages in 6 regions, and in one more due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Hostilities and shelling

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power as of this morning," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Energy workers, together with rescuers, as indicated, continue restoration work at energy facilities damaged as a result of previous enemy attacks. All possible measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the energy system.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

Throughout the country, hourly power outage schedules are in effect, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages are being forced in some regions. After the situation stabilizes, consumers will return to predictable hourly schedules.

Consequences of bad weather

Due to difficult weather conditions, 16 settlements in Odesa region remain without electricity. Oblenergo brigades are working to restore damaged lines around the clock.

Kyiv's Left Bank returns to temporary power outage schedules