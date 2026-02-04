$43.190.22
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 10384 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
03:39 PM • 10338 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 10829 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18172 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24995 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19438 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22528 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36112 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51918 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
TikTok

Kyiv's Left Bank returns to temporary power outage schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3078 views

DTEK announced the return of Kyiv's Left Bank to temporary power outage schedules. After massive Russian attacks, electricity was restored to 100,000 families.

Kyiv's Left Bank is returning to temporary power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns due to a massive Russian attack, DTEK reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Left Bank returns to temporary outage schedules

- DTEK noted.

As stated, power has been restored to 100,000 families in Kyiv after enemy shelling.

"We continue to eliminate the consequences of massive attacks. Work continues around the clock despite the frost and severe fatigue," the energy company noted.

Emergency power outages in several regions, blackouts due to Russian aggression and an accident04.02.26, 08:51 • 3142 views

Meanwhile, according to Ukrenergo, due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
DTEK
Kyiv