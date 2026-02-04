Kyiv's Left Bank returns to temporary power outage schedules

Kyiv's Left Bank is returning to temporary power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns due to a massive Russian attack, DTEK reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As stated, power has been restored to 100,000 families in Kyiv after enemy shelling.

"We continue to eliminate the consequences of massive attacks. Work continues around the clock despite the frost and severe fatigue," the energy company noted.

Meanwhile, according to Ukrenergo, due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine.