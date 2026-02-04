Emergency power outages in several regions, blackouts due to Russian aggression and an accident

A number of regions in Ukraine were switched to emergency power outages in the morning, Sumy region experienced a large-scale blackout due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, and Chernihiv region due to an accident on one of the lines, local power companies reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"During the night, due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, a large-scale blackout of consumers occurred in the Konotop district. We are working to restore power supply!" - Sumyoblenergo reported.

Later, they added that "at 08:24, the NEC "Ukrenergo" command introduced emergency power outages in Sumy region in full (for all 10 queues of consumers)".

Chernihivoblenergo reported that "due to an accident on one of the 110 kV lines, consumers in a number of settlements of the Mena and Sosnytsia territorial communities were emergencyly de-energized." And that power engineers are working to restore power supply.

"Emergency power outages have been applied in the region! At 08:27, a command was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to apply an additional 1-5 queues of emergency power outages," - Poltavaoblenergo indicated.

