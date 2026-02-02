$42.810.04
Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

On February 3, scheduled power outages and power restrictions for industry will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

On February 3, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, February 3, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Olga Rozgon

Society Economy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine