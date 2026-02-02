$42.810.04
In Kyiv, after the accident in the power system, about 80 buildings remain without heat - Klitschko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

After the accident in Ukraine's power system, about 80 residential buildings in Kyiv are still not connected to heating. Utility services and energy workers are working around the clock to restore heat supply.

In Kyiv, after the accident in the power system, about 80 buildings remain without heat - Klitschko

After the large-scale accident in Ukraine's energy system last Saturday, about 80 residential buildings in the capital are still not connected to heating. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, immediately after the accident, 3419 multi-story buildings were left without heating. Since then, utility services and energy workers have been working around the clock to restore heat supply as quickly as possible.

At the same time, urgent repairs are being carried out in multi-story buildings where emergency situations arise due to severe frosts and power outages.

The city authorities note that work on restoring heat supply continues uninterruptedly.

Recall

As of February 1, 244 buildings in Kyiv remained without heat after a large-scale accident in Ukraine's energy system.

