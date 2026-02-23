The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition government

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 1394 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 2972 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
12:02 PM • 5356 views
European Commission: Russia destroyed "Druzhba", decision on repair terms rests with Ukraine
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 12918 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 18510 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 18687 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
February 23, 07:26 AM • 30021 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
February 23, 06:24 AM • 41963 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 40702 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 62061 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.7m/s
90%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in UkraineFebruary 23, 04:34 AM • 18788 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 33585 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses07:45 AM • 31555 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 31212 views
The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition governmentVideo11:50 AM • 13590 views
Publications
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 1348 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 2926 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 118256 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 128086 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 133782 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Jennifer Lopez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideo11:24 AM • 11308 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 31343 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 59000 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 59699 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 59035 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed 131
Heating

The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13750 views

A new minority coalition government, led by 38-year-old Rob Jetten, has taken office in the Netherlands. He will have to seek opposition support to pass laws, as his coalition holds only 66 out of 150 seats in parliament.

The Netherlands gets its youngest prime minister in history - the king swore in the new coalition government

On Monday, the new Dutch minority coalition government, led by the youngest prime minister in Dutch history, took office. He will have to use all his networking skills to pass laws and serve out a full four-year term, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

38-year-old Rob Jetten heads a three-party government consisting of his centrist D66 party, the center-right Christian Democrats, and the center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy.

In a post on X, Jetten, who, as the publication writes, "is the first openly gay prime minister of the Netherlands," stated that it was "a huge honor to be able to serve as prime minister."

The parties together hold only 66 of the 150 seats in the lower house of parliament, so Jetten will have to negotiate with opposition lawmakers to find support for every piece of legislation his government wants to pass. The largest opposition bloc, the recently merged GreenLeft and Labor Party, has already made it clear that it will insist on changes to some of Jetten's plans, the publication writes.

Jetten and his team of ministers were sworn in by King Willem-Alexander in the exquisite Orange Hall of the royal palace in the woods on the outskirts of The Hague. The King wished the new government good luck "in uncertain times."

A small group of protesters from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion protested outside the palace gates during the ceremony and sounded sirens as the new ministers lined up for an official photo.

After the traditional photo of the new cabinet on the palace steps, the new government plans to begin its work with its first meeting in the afternoon.

The government was sworn in 117 days after the national elections, which Jetten's party won by a narrow margin over the Party for Freedom, which, as the publication writes, "is led by anti-Islam lawmaker" Geert Wilders. The final result was determined only after the counting of postal ballots following the fourth national elections since 2017 in the politically divided Netherlands.

Jetten's new government took office a day before the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He pledged to continue his country's strong support for Kyiv in its fight against the forces of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

New Dutch Prime Minister rules out talks with Putin and promises support for Ukraine: Kyiv reacts30.01.26, 18:04 • 7380 views

Jetten also stated that he would continue to spend on strengthening the Dutch army in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Hague
Netherlands
Ukraine