Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has already started World War III, and Ukraine is stopping him from a large-scale war, as he stated in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

There are different attitudes towards World War III. I believe that Putin started it. The question is how much territory he can seize, and the question is how to stop him. Not because Russia shouldn't win, but because Russia wants to bring its world and change people's lives, which they like and choose independently. Therefore, I believe and have believed that Putin has already started this war. And we are stopping him from a large-scale, full-scale, World War III. We are currently an outpost and are stopping Putin.