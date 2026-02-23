$43.270.01
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III

Kyiv • UNN

President Zelenskyy claims that Putin has already started World War III, seeking to impose his world. Ukraine is an outpost stopping him from full-scale war.

Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has already started World War III, and Ukraine is stopping him from a large-scale war, as he stated in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

There are different attitudes towards World War III. I believe that Putin started it. The question is how much territory he can seize, and the question is how to stop him. Not because Russia shouldn't win, but because Russia wants to bring its world and change people's lives, which they like and choose independently. Therefore, I believe and have believed that Putin has already started this war. And we are stopping him from a large-scale, full-scale, World War III. We are currently an outpost and are stopping Putin.

- Zelenskyy noted in an excerpt from the BBC interview, which he published on social media.

Julia Shramko

