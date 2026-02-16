Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that allowing an aggressor to take something is a big mistake, emphasizing that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers," otherwise "there will be a first step, and then in five years he will restore his army," writes UNN.

Details

"To allow an aggressor to take something is a big mistake. It was a big mistake from the very beginning, since 2014. And even earlier - during the attack and occupation of part of Georgia. And even earlier, during the occupation of Chechnya, when everything was destroyed and there were a million victims - killed and wounded. Many mistakes were made. That is why now I do not want to be a President who will repeat the mistakes of his predecessors or other people," - wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media.

According to him, "and it's not just about Ukraine." "I am talking about the leaders of various countries who allowed such an aggressive country as Russia to enter their territory," the President emphasized.

Because Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers. I have never done this, and therefore I do not think it is right. My advice to everyone: do not do this with Putin. Otherwise, there will be a first step, and then in five years he will restore his army, increase the number of soldiers, and his army will be well trained - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Because he has lost many trained people. Now he is losing 30-35 thousand people a month. Can you imagine this in the 21st century? Can you imagine: he is losing 35 thousand every month? I am not sure he knows about it," Zelenskyy pointed out.

