Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 8930 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM • 19106 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 25763 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 52043 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 45208 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 36438 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34044 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73571 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52494 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US states
The global economy is in a blind spot due to the rapid growth of opaque private markets
India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicide
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 52046 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 108377 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 167178 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that allowing an aggressor to take anything is a big mistake. He emphasized that Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers.

Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that allowing an aggressor to take something is a big mistake, emphasizing that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers," otherwise "there will be a first step, and then in five years he will restore his army," writes UNN.

Details

"To allow an aggressor to take something is a big mistake. It was a big mistake from the very beginning, since 2014. And even earlier - during the attack and occupation of part of Georgia. And even earlier, during the occupation of Chechnya, when everything was destroyed and there were a million victims - killed and wounded. Many mistakes were made. That is why now I do not want to be a President who will repeat the mistakes of his predecessors or other people," - wrote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media.

According to him, "and it's not just about Ukraine." "I am talking about the leaders of various countries who allowed such an aggressive country as Russia to enter their territory," the President emphasized.

Because Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers. I have never done this, and therefore I do not think it is right. My advice to everyone: do not do this with Putin. Otherwise, there will be a first step, and then in five years he will restore his army, increase the number of soldiers, and his army will be well trained

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Because he has lost many trained people. Now he is losing 30-35 thousand people a month. Can you imagine this in the 21st century? Can you imagine: he is losing 35 thousand every month? I am not sure he knows about it," Zelenskyy pointed out.

Putin's Russia will not return to the civilized world; democracy there is possible only if the Russian Federation collapses - CPD20.12.25, 11:13 • 5489 views

Julia Shramko

