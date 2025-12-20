Putin's Russia will not return to the civilized world; democracy there is possible only if the Russian Federation collapses - CPD

It is impossible to return Vladimir Putin's Russia to the civilized world, just as it was impossible to create a democracy in Russia during the time of its first president, Boris Yeltsin. This was written on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the CCD commented on a Reuters publication stating that Putin's Russia intends to further seize all of Ukraine and regain control over parts of Europe that once belonged to the USSR or the "socialist camp."

According to Kovalenko, a "democratic" Russia is possible after its collapse and regime change.

When, hypothetically, only Muscovy remains of Russia, completely dependent on normal relations with Europe. Putin's regime is based on aggression. Without destroying the economic potential of the regime, it will not become civilized. Without an end to the support of China, which considers the Russian Federation an instrument of destabilization in Europe, Putin will expand aggression. - the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian dictator confirmed his intention to seize territories he considers "historical lands of Russia." This primarily refers to the south and east of Ukraine.