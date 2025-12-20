Putin's Russia will not return to the civilized world; democracy there is possible only if the Russian Federation collapses - CPD

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
07:13 AM • 3838 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 16751 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 31383 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 24014 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 30114 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 39384 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 30679 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 59989 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 42053 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 20719 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.7m/s
91%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's energy system in worst state since September 2024 - IAEADecember 20, 12:26 AM • 6988 views
Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"December 20, 12:53 AM • 13585 views
Trump called Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria a response to the death of US troopsPhotoDecember 20, 01:09 AM • 21224 views
Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 20, 02:33 AM • 7584 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on Ukraine05:57 AM • 5552 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 59980 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 39567 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 48153 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 42661 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 67941 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 18760 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 66030 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 47487 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 45239 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 51317 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social

Putin's Russia will not return to the civilized world; democracy there is possible only if the Russian Federation collapses - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that it is impossible to return current Russia to the civilized world. He noted that a democratic Russia is possible only after its collapse and regime change.

Putin's Russia will not return to the civilized world; democracy there is possible only if the Russian Federation collapses - CPD

It is impossible to return Vladimir Putin's Russia to the civilized world, just as it was impossible to create a democracy in Russia during the time of its first president, Boris Yeltsin. This was written on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the CCD commented on a Reuters publication stating that Putin's Russia intends to further seize all of Ukraine and regain control over parts of Europe that once belonged to the USSR or the "socialist camp."

According to Kovalenko, a "democratic" Russia is possible after its collapse and regime change.

When, hypothetically, only Muscovy remains of Russia, completely dependent on normal relations with Europe. Putin's regime is based on aggression. Without destroying the economic potential of the regime, it will not become civilized. Without an end to the support of China, which considers the Russian Federation an instrument of destabilization in Europe, Putin will expand aggression.

- the post says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian dictator confirmed his intention to seize territories he considers "historical lands of Russia." This primarily refers to the south and east of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Europe
China
Ukraine