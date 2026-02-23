Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas does not expect progress today on the 10th package of sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking, as she stated upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, February 23, writes UNN.

There will be a discussion of the 10th package of sanctions, but, as we all know, I don't think there will be any progress on this today, but we will definitely make that push. - said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, arriving at the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

Earlier, the EU indicated that there were hopes for the adoption of a new package of EU sanctions before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Recall

The day before, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary intends to block the adoption of the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia. According to him, Budapest will not agree to new sanctions until Ukraine restores oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba oil pipeline.