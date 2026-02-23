$43.270.01
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 1568 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 16870 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 35972 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 36356 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 43091 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 41192 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 49003 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 54435 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 43019 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced discussions on the 20th sanctions package, but no progress is expected. Hungary is blocking it due to oil transit.

Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas does not expect progress today on the 10th package of sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking, as she stated upon arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, February 23, writes UNN.

There will be a discussion of the 10th package of sanctions, but, as we all know, I don't think there will be any progress on this today, but we will definitely make that push.

- said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, arriving at the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

Earlier, the EU indicated that there were hopes for the adoption of a new package of EU sanctions before the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 2417.02.26, 14:15 • 36177 views

Recall

The day before, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Hungary intends to block the adoption of the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia. According to him, Budapest will not agree to new sanctions until Ukraine restores oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Julia Shramko

