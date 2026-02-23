$43.270.01
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 9270 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 10368 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 22353 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 35847 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 37339 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 58724 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 51481 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 51050 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 47489 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
The remains of Saint Francis were displayed for public viewing in Italy for the first time in a long time February 23, 02:33 AM
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in Ukraine February 23, 04:34 AM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General Staff February 23, 04:51 AM
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses 07:45 AM
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre 08:38 AM
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice? February 20, 01:32 PM
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it February 20, 11:49 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert February 20, 10:00 AM
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 124693 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign February 19, 02:22 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner February 19, 01:31 PM
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 173628 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jennifer Lopez
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Sumy Oblast
"I can't believe you're 18": Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of age 11:24 AM
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the Louvre 08:38 AM
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation February 21, 03:47 PM
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom Holland February 21, 08:33 AM
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview February 21, 07:37 AM
Social network
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed 131
Heating

General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10377 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Bastion missile division in Crimea. Ammunition and logistics depots, as well as an enemy UAV control point, were also destroyed.

General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the concentration area of the enemy's missile unit armed with the Bastion coastal missile system in temporarily occupied Crimea, logistical facilities, and enemy command posts in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systematic work to reduce the combat capabilities of the aggressor state, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at military facilities and logistics of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement said.

Thus, on February 23, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the concentration area of the missile division of the 15th separate coastal missile brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation (armed with the Bastion coastal missile system) was hit. Target hits were recorded

- reported the General Staff.

Enemy losses are being clarified

Also, in the area of the settlement of Nyzhnia Krynka (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders from the "South" group of troops was hit. In addition, in the area of the settlement of Velyka Novosilka of the same region, a warehouse of material and technical means of the occupiers was hit. And in the area of the settlement of Pokrovka (temporarily occupied territory of Mykolaiv region), the UAV control point of the enemy's airborne assault regiment was hit

- indicated the General Staff.

Enemy losses and the final extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically destroy the military infrastructure of the occupiers, depriving them of opportunities for offensive actions. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General Staff23.02.26, 06:51 • 24088 views

Julia Shramko

