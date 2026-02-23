General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit armed with Bastion in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the concentration area of the enemy's missile unit armed with the Bastion coastal missile system in temporarily occupied Crimea, logistical facilities, and enemy command posts in the temporarily occupied territories, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of systematic work to reduce the combat capabilities of the aggressor state, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at military facilities and logistics of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement said.

Thus, on February 23, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the concentration area of the missile division of the 15th separate coastal missile brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation (armed with the Bastion coastal missile system) was hit. Target hits were recorded - reported the General Staff.

Enemy losses are being clarified

Also, in the area of the settlement of Nyzhnia Krynka (temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), an ammunition depot of the Russian invaders from the "South" group of troops was hit. In addition, in the area of the settlement of Velyka Novosilka of the same region, a warehouse of material and technical means of the occupiers was hit. And in the area of the settlement of Pokrovka (temporarily occupied territory of Mykolaiv region), the UAV control point of the enemy's airborne assault regiment was hit - indicated the General Staff.

Enemy losses and the final extent of the damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically destroy the military infrastructure of the occupiers, depriving them of opportunities for offensive actions. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

