February 22, 07:57 PM • 12401 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 25288 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 29524 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 36558 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 36193 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 46707 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 52470 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 42159 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 68264 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 74069 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 720 occupiers, 40 artillery systems, 13 armored vehicles, and 2 tanks. 33 cruise missiles and 1765 drones were intercepted.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published fresh statistics on enemy losses, according to which 720 occupiers were eliminated in the last day alone. In addition to manpower, Russian artillery and unmanned aerial vehicle units suffered significant damage, continuing to be massively destroyed by defense forces. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders disabled 40 artillery systems, 13 armored vehicles, and 2 tanks. Also, 33 cruise missiles and a record 1,765 operational-tactical level drones were intercepted.

The invaders' logistics suffered significant blows – 136 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed. The total number of special equipment and air defense systems lost by the enemy currently remains at 4,073 and 1,304 units, respectively.

Zelenskyy instructs Ministry of Defense to strengthen drone protection in border areas22.02.26, 22:20 • 3696 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine