The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published fresh statistics on enemy losses, according to which 720 occupiers were eliminated in the last day alone. In addition to manpower, Russian artillery and unmanned aerial vehicle units suffered significant damage, continuing to be massively destroyed by defense forces. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders disabled 40 artillery systems, 13 armored vehicles, and 2 tanks. Also, 33 cruise missiles and a record 1,765 operational-tactical level drones were intercepted.

The invaders' logistics suffered significant blows – 136 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed. The total number of special equipment and air defense systems lost by the enemy currently remains at 4,073 and 1,304 units, respectively.

