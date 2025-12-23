Switzerland has already deported about 100 Ukrainians: a large family from Kharkiv is being forced to leave for Lithuania – Le Temps

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 11028 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 11151 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 14661 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 11187 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 14058 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 20654 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 36721 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52386 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 81446 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44821 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.5m/s
77%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISWDecember 23, 04:30 AM • 7864 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 32897 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 17579 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 11443 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 6914 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 11026 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 14659 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 81445 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 60932 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 89307 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yurii Ihnat
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 6998 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 11515 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 21869 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 24215 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 46696 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

Switzerland has already deported about 100 Ukrainians: a large family from Kharkiv is being forced to leave for Lithuania – Le Temps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Switzerland has deported about 100 Ukrainian refugees, including the large Bohachuk family from Kharkiv, who were denied protection status S due to their previous stay in Lithuania. The Swiss migration service is demanding that they urgently leave the country, despite two years of living in Geneva and the children's adaptation to local schools.

Switzerland has already deported about 100 Ukrainians: a large family from Kharkiv is being forced to leave for Lithuania – Le Temps
Photo: David Wagnieres / Le Temps

The publication Le Temps reports that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Switzerland has already deported about a hundred Ukrainian refugees to other countries. A new resonant case was the story of the family of artists Olena and Oleksandr Bohachuk from Kharkiv. Despite two years of living in Geneva and four children who have adapted to local schools, the authorities demand that they urgently leave the country and go to Lithuania. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Swiss Migration Service (SEM) denied the family protection status S because they had been in Lithuania for twenty days at the beginning of the invasion. According to the SEM's position, which was supported by the Federal Administrative Court in January 2025, Vilnius is responsible for sheltering Ukrainians. 

The European Union will adopt a law on refugee reception centers in third countries18.12.25, 23:44 • 4330 views

The police have already carried out a "return procedure" with the couple, warning that in the absence of voluntary departure, they would be taken at dawn and forcibly put on a plane.

Difference between Swiss rules and EU norms

According to Le Temps, Switzerland's approach is specific. EU countries, in a joint declaration, committed not to apply the rule on the mandatory return of refugees to the country of first registration. For example, Germany and France allow Ukrainians to receive protection even after staying in other countries. In contrast, Switzerland adheres to a strict rule: if a person has already registered in another safe country, they cannot count on status in the Confederation.

Last chance for asylum

Kharkiv residents are trying to appeal the decision, as they have no ties to Lithuania and do not know the language. Returning to their native Kharkiv is also impossible due to constant shelling and destroyed city infrastructure. In a last attempt to avoid deportation, the Bohachuk family applied for asylum, a decision on which is currently pending.

"Teach your daughter to speak Polish": attitude towards Ukrainians in Poland is deteriorating - The Guardian22.12.25, 17:18 • 2938 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
European Union
France
Lithuania
Germany
Kharkiv